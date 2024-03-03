Custom T-shirt Printing Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The custom t-shirt printing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is estimated to increase by USD 1,799.3 million during the forecast period. The growing use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool is notably driving market growth. Customized T-shirts are increasingly being used by businesses as a branding technique to brand their company and products. Startups employ this strategy to improve brand recognition and attract new clients to their products and services. The brands share their message by putting logos, company names, and other important information they want to convey on t-shirts. In addition, slogans that raise awareness about social issues and causes are also shared by the brands on customized t-shirts. They are less expensive and a great investment strategy. Therefore, increasing the use of customized T-shirts as a branding tool and increasing demand from customers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. View PDF sample

Report Coverage Details Page number 151 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Vendor Landscape - The global custom t-shirt printing market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer custom t-shirt printing in the market are Bewakoof Brands Pvt. Ltd., Blue Gecko Printing, Blue Gecko UK Ltd., Cimpress Plc, Claranova SE, CustomInk LLC, Designhill Inc., Entripy, Ilogo, International Coatings Co. Inc., Print Safari, Printfly Corp., Printful Inc., Printo Document Services Pvt. Ltd., PT Reycom Printing Solusi, Spreadshirt Inc., THREADBIRD, TShirt Elephant, UberPrints Inc., and yourPrint and others.

CustomInk LLC - The company offers custom T-shirts such as short T-shirts, long T-shirts, and polo shirts as its key offerings.

The company offers custom-printed T-shirts, hoodies, polo shirts, and more.

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (graphic-designed shirt and artwork), technique (screen printing, digital printing, and plot printing)

The market share growth of the graphic design shirt segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most used design method for customized shirt printing is graphics. Graphic-designed shirts involve the printing of an existing design and are less expensive. This is due to the low production cost of the T-shirts. The t-shirt manufacturers use the strategy of ongoing fashion trends in the market and then print suitable graphics on their shirts to increase sales. These T-shirts are in demand from customers who want the product in a short time and at a low cost. Hence, these factors are expected to increase the demand for graphic-designed shirts during the forecast period.

By geography, the global custom t-shirt printing market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global custom t-shirt printing market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the shift of the regional fashion industry toward wearing customized clothing. The high surge in the e-commerce industry is also another factor driving the growth of the market in the region. The rapid growth in e-commerce activities can be seen in countries such as India and China. Companies are offering personalized printed T-shirts and other customized accessories as the young population is growing in these countries and their preference towards customized T-shirts. Hence these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Increasing personalization in the fashion industry is an emerging trend in the market

The high cost of raw materials is the major challenge impeding market growth.

The custom t-shirt printing market is experiencing a significant surge in North America, driven by a blend of market growth and innovative branding strategies. Companies are leveraging custom-designed t-shirts as a potent branding tool to enhance brand visibility and engage with prospective customers on a deeper level.

Customized t-shirts serve as more than just apparel; they're a canvas for logos, slogans, and unique designs that resonate with various demographics, from the entertainment industry enthusiasts to socially aware consumers. For instance, popular television series like Game of Thrones and Big Bang Theory have cultivated massive fan bases, which, in turn, have spurred a demand for custom merchandise as a form of social awareness and expression.

In this competitive landscape, companies are deploying multifaceted marketing techniques to solidify their brand identity and foster customer loyalty. Sports teams, clubs, and organizations are tapping into the potential of customized clothing adorned with a unique logo or design to strengthen their community bonds and foster a sense of belonging.

The intersection of the fashion industry and e-commerce industry has further propelled the growth of the custom t-shirt printing market. Various printing techniques, including screen-printing and digital printing, cater to different segments such as offline, online, commercial, personal, and artwork segments, offering versatility in fulfilling diverse consumer demands.

Graphic design shirts have emerged as a popular choice within this market, catering to individuals seeking unique designs that reflect their personality and style preferences. Moreover, the availability of custom printing services empowers consumers to unleash their creativity and bring their design concepts to life.

With disposable income on the rise and consumers becoming more discerning about their purchasing decisions, custom t-shirt printing has evolved beyond mere apparel; it's become a medium for self-expression, community engagement, and brand communication. As companies continue to harness this trend as an advertising tool, the custom t-shirt printing market is poised for sustained growth, fueled by innovation and consumer demand.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

