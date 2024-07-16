Customer Contact Week (CCW) Focuses on Tech at Work as it Concludes Successful 2024 Season in Nashville, Tennessee

Top Customer Contact Executives Return to Music City for CX Strategy Enhancement, Expert Insights, Innovative Solutions, and Engaging Keynotes from Industry Leaders

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week (CCW), the leading event series committed to catering to professionals within the customer service industry, is proud to announce its final 2024 event, CCW Nashville, from October 23-25 at the Omni Nashville. This event will feature top industry leaders and innovative strategies shaping the future of customer contact. CCW is led by CCW Digital and powered by CMP Research.

CCW Nashville will explore the ongoing role of emerging technology in customer contact and how these innovative tools will influence employee experiences and workforce management. The event series continues to keep its finger on the pulse of evolving trends in CX while cultivating insights and strategies for optimal success.

This year's spotlight is Tech at Work: the ways employees and technology in contact centers interact to create exceptional experiences for all. Attendees will discover how to explore the bounds of emerging technology through the lens of the employee experience and best practices for leveraging tech in your day-to-day operations.

Headlining the event is Peter Fader, Professor of Marketing at The University of Pennsylvania and Co-Founder of Incompass Labs. Additional notable speakers include Nick Masi from Lowe's, Sallie Freas from Truist, Chrissy McNutt from Grubhub, and Steve Chambers from Sutter Health.

Key program themes include:

Workforce Management & Development: Focusing on managing remote teams, retaining top talent, and implementing effective training programs.

Generative AI & Emerging Technology: Exploring AI and automation's role in enhancing customer interactions and agent performance.

Leadership & Culture: Best practices for fostering a high-performance, inclusive, and empathetic work environment.

Digital Transformation & Innovation: Strategies for successful digital transformations and optimizing omnichannel approaches.

Operations & Efficiency: Practical solutions to improve contact center operations and agent productivity.

Customer Experience & Engagement: Trends and strategies for creating seamless, personalized customer experiences.

"We're thrilled to end our incredible 2024 season in Nashville and conclude our event series that not only continues to address the current challenges in CX but also sets the stage for the future of customer contact," said Mario Matulich, President of Customer Management Practice. "This year's lineup of speakers and themes promises to inspire and equip attendees with the tools to elevate their customer engagement strategies to new heights and dive into the next era of innovation for workforce management, digital tools, strategic leadership, training & development, and more."

In addition to numerous opportunities for networking, learning, and benchmarking, CCW Nashville will help attendees expand the role of tech in the workforce through the CCW Executive Certificate Series and a two-course Workforce Blueprint, designed to highlight topics across workforce management, learning and development, leadership, and more.

CCW Nashville follows at the helms of CCW Vegas 2024, the largest CCW event to date, with over 4,000 attendees. For more information on upcoming speakers or to register, visit: https://www.customercontactweekfall.com/.

About Customer Contact Week

Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 5,000 attendees, 245 solution providers, and over 250 expert speakers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit www.customercontactweek.com.

About Customer Management Practice

The Customer Management Practice (CMP) is a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, offering a comprehensive suite of events, research, marketing, and business development services. As a trusted partner to customer contact executives, CMP addresses the pressing challenges through various channels, including live events such as its industry-leading series, Customer Contact Week, online event communities, and cutting-edge industry research. With research-backed insights and data-driven advisory services, CMP provides its clients with a holistic view of their customer management issues. It delivers new perspectives for executives craving a clear understanding of their strengths and weaknesses relative to their peers and the industry. CMP's solutions empower executives to develop customer management skills, transforming customers into raving fans. CMP is dedicated to making its client's customer management rockstars. CMP's team of experts draws upon years of experience in the industry to provide tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs to improve their customer experience, streamline operations, and boost their bottom line. For more information, visit: www.customermanagementpractice.com/.

SOURCE CCW: Customer Contact Week