Customer Contact Week Returns to Nashville

CCW, the industry's only event series in 2021, returns to Nashville, October 20-22. Tweet this

Whitnee Hawthorne , VP of Customer Support, JetBlue

, VP of Customer Support, JetBlue Andy Yasutake , Global Product Director, Customer and Community Support Products, Airbnb

, Global Product Director, Customer and Community Support Products, Airbnb Monica Rothgery , Chief Operating Officer, KFC

, Chief Operating Officer, KFC Evan Shumeyko , Head of Customer Experience, The Farmer's Dog

, Head of Customer Experience, The Farmer's Dog Matthew Caron , Head of Customer Support, OpenTable

Addressing the most important issues and business trends facing customer contact and CX, including:

What You Need to Know About How Macro Customer Behavior Trends Are Affecting Service Expectations

Harness the Power of Artificial Intelligence to Drive Extraordinary Competitive Advantage

How Behavioral Economics Can Transform Employee Performance Management

How to Transform Your Contact Center Agents into Knowledge Workers

How to Recruit and Onboard Remote Agents

The Most Effective Strategies for Using Customer Data to Fuel Service Experience Decisions

"This year more than ever we look forward to Customer Contact Week as we continue our commitment to the customer contact industry. Coming out of an incredibly tough year for live events, we want our industry executives to know we will stand by them and continue to navigate the future with them," said Mario Matulich, Managing Director, Customer Management Practice. "We are pleased to announce we are the only live event series for customer contact executives this year offering unparalleled and unique experiences including our immersive Expo Hall, inspiring content, executive benchmarking and more."

The Customer Contact Week flagship event returns December 13-16 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. The flagship is the largest customer contact event in the world, and the only event this year featuring nearly 200 industry exhibitors, keynote headliners, CCWomen Summit, Diversity & Inclusion Summit, and focuses on training, hiring and retaining top talent.

To view the event agenda or learn more about the speaking/sponsoring/attending CCW, please visit www.customercontactweekfall.com. For the latest news and CCW developments, follow us at @custcontactweek.

SOURCE CCW: Customer Contact Week