Customer Contact Week's 20th Anniversary Series Brings Back Top-Rated Headliners in CX

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Contact Week, the largest and most comprehensive event for customer service and CX professionals, will kick off 2019 at the JW Marriott in Nashville, January 15-18. This event is projected to attract over 550 executives who spearhead contact center and customer experience strategies.

Celebrating its 20-year anniversary since the founding of the annual Call Center Week in 1999, each iteration of CCW in 2019 will feature the highest-rated headliners from previous years to reintroduce CX legends dating back more than two decades. The 20th Anniversary headliner for Nashville is Jenn Lim, CEO and Chief Happiness Officer of Delivering Happiness, a company she and Tony Hsieh (CEO of Zappos.com) co-founded to inspire science-based happiness, passion and purpose at work, home and everyday life.

New programming this year includes CCWomen, a networking event for female contact center leaders, and Tech and Innovation Focus Day, which combines thought-leading research and content generated by CCW Digital with the latest project case studies from practitioners.

"2019 is going to be an exciting year, and we look forward to celebrating 20 years of CCW during the Nashville, Austin and flagship Las Vegas events," said Mario Matulich, Executive Director, Customer Management Practice. "We have a lot in store for CCW next year, including surprise keynotes, new and improved Interactive Discussion Groups, new networking and session formats and much more."

This year's agenda is rooted in the people, process and technology organization's needs to deliver world-class journeys to all customers, internal and external. Developed through meticulous and in-depth research by CCW Digital and the esteemed CCW Advisory Board , the Conference will address topics such as predictions for the contact centers of 2019, CX intelligent automation, assessing digital transformation readiness, how omnichannel analytics technology works and applies today, and much more.

The CCW Nashville speaker faculty includes Valerie Egen, VP of Global Customer Engagement at Subway; Lisa Griffin, VP of Patient Access at Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Natalie Higgins, SVP of Customer Experience Channels and Segments at Citizens Bank; Vinay Mummigatti, Chief Automation Officer at LexisNexis and Reid London, Managing Director of Operations at the American Cancer Society.

Additionally, big-name solution providers sponsoring the event include Genesys, Salesforce, Bright Pattern, Calabrio, Lessonly, Qualfon and more.

To view the agenda or learn more about the speaking/sponsoring/attending CCW, please visit www.customercontactweekwinter.com . For the latest news and CCW developments, follow us at @custcontactweek.

About CCW: Started in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW is the world's largest customer contact event series. With an optimized balance of conference and expo, CCW is the place where customer care, CX, and contact center leaders come together. In 2018 we introduced our new look as Customer Contact Week. CCW is brought to you by the Customer Management Practice – the Analyst, Advisor, and Industry Network for all things Customer Management.

About the Customer Management Practice:

The Customer Management Practice enables better navigation of the continually changing customer management sector by keeping professionals informed on the latest industry trends, drivers, and evolving initiatives through our extensive market research, reporting, and unparalleled events.

