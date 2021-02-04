Customer Data Platform Industry to Reach $1.5 Billion in 2021: CDP Institute Report

MILFORD, Conn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Data Platforms (CDPs) are increasingly embedded inside of larger systems, according to the CDP Institute's latest Industry Update report. The semi-annual report found that ten of the 13 vendors entering the industry in the second half of 2020 provide campaign management or message delivery services in addition to the core CDP function of creating unified customer profiles. Such firms now account for 70% of the 133 CDP vendors identified in the report and 71% of industry employment.

Despite this trend, there is also strong demand for CDPs that provide only data management and analytics. Such firms actually grew the fastest of all CDPs types during the report period.

The report estimates CDP Industry revenue for 2020 at $1.3 billion and projects 2021 revenues will reach at least $1.55 billion. These figures measure revenues for all CDP product sales worldwide, including CDP components within other systems such as message delivery or ecommerce. It does not include related services or in-house customer data system development.

CDP employment grew by 25% in 2020, to just over 10,000, and the number of CDP vendors grew by 35% to 133. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in deferred purchases by some potential buyers but accelerated purchases from buyers eager to improve their digital marketing capabilities.

The period saw several CDP acquisitions, most notably Twilio's $3.2 billion purchase of Segment. In this and other deals, the buyer was a software company that planned to use the CDP as part of an integrated product stack. This contrasts with previous CDP purchases, which were often by firms outside of the software industry, such as Mastercard, who wanted to offer CDP capabilities to supplement other services.

About the Report

The CDP Industry Update Report provides detailed information on CDP vendors, employment, and funding broken by CDP type, location, founding year, and more. It includes four years of historical data collected at six month intervals. The report can downloaded for free at https://lp.cdpinstitute.venntive.com/DL2238-CDPI-Industry-Update-January-2021

About the Customer Data Platform Institute

The Customer Data Platform Institute is a vendor-neutral organization that educates marketers and technologists about customer data management. The Institute publishes industry news and educational materials, provides vendor comparison reports, builds directories of industry vendors and service firms, and offers Webinars, workshops, and consulting on related issues.

Customer Data Platforms are defined as "packaged software that maintains a unified, persistent customer database which is accessible to external systems." They are the only types of packaged software specifically designed to create and share a complete view of each customer.

For more information, visit www.cdpinstitute.org.

SOURCE Customer Data Platform Institute

Related Links

http://www.cdpinstitute.org

