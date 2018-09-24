Customer Data Platform Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Increasing Investment and Funding in CDP Start-ups

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global customer data platform market size to grow from USD 903.7 million in 2018 to USD 3,265.4 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during 2018-2023. Major growth drivers for the market include an increasing demand for omni-channel experience and actionable insights by marketers and effective tracking of customers to understand their behavior for target marketing activities, and increasing pressure on CMOs to deliver personalized content spurring the demand for real-time data availability.

The customer data platform market by type has access, analytics, and engagement segments. The analytics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to an increasing demand for personalization and omni-channel experience by the marketing executives to increase their revenues and reduce customer churn rates. In the customer data platform by applications, the personalized recommendation application is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. An increasing demand for customer conversion, retention, and engagement is a major growth driver for the segment.



In the customer data platform market by components, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments in start-ups and technology advancements. The services segment has sub-segments of support and maintenance services and consulting services. The cloud delivery mode is projected to hold a larger market size in the market by growing at a higher rate during the forecast period, as it is a cost-effective and scalable solution.



In the customer data platform by enterprise size, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing demand for scalable and cost-effective solutions is expected to accelerate the growth of customer data platform solutions among SMEs.



North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global customer data platform market, while APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of many customer data platform vendors in North America for delivering enhanced personalized customer experience is driving the adoption of customer data platforms in the region. In APAC, the highest growth rate can be attributed to the heavy investments made by private and public sectors for enhancing their marketing technologies, resulting in the increased demand for customer data platforms and services.



In the customer data platform market by vertical, the retail and eCommerce vertical is projected to hold the largest market size by growing at the highest rate during the forecast period. Most of the marketing agencies are adopting the customer data platform solutions for better customer engagement and delivering personalized interactions.



The global market faces many challenges including the requirement of huge infrastructure or scalable solutions for collection and storage of large volumes of customer data. Lack of awareness and knowledge among marketers may hinder the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



3.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market

3.2 Top 3 Verticals

3.3 Top 3 Applications and Regions

3.4 Global Customer Data Platform Market, By Region

3.5 Market By Delivery Mode

3.6 Market By Region

3.7 Market Investment Scenario



4 Market Overview and Industry Trends



4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Demand for Omni-channel Experience and Actionable Insights By Marketers

4.2.1.2 Effective Tracking of Customers to Understand Their Behavior for Targeted Marketing Activities

4.2.1.3 Increasing Pressure on CMOs to Deliver Personalized Customer Experience is Leading to High Demand for Real-Time Data Availability

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Data Privacy Laws and Protection of Customer Data are Critical for CDP Adoption

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Investment and Funding in CDP Start-ups

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Requirement of Huge Infrastructure and Scalable Solutions for Collecting and Storing Large Volumes of Customer Data

4.2.4.2 Lack of Tools to Integrate Online and Offline Customer Data in Real Time

4.3 Use Cases

4.3.1 Introduction

4.4 Regulatory Implications

4.4.1 Introduction

4.4.2 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

4.4.3 Can-Spam

4.4.4 ePrivacy Directive (EPR)

4.4.5 Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

4.4.6 SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

4.5 Customer Data Platform: Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1 Data Collection

4.5.2 Profile Unification

4.5.3 Segmentation

4.5.4 Activation



5 Customer Data Platform Market, By Type



5.1 Introduction

5.2 Access

5.3 Analytics

5.4 Engagement



6 Market, By Application



6.1 Introduction

6.2 Marketing Data Segmentation

6.3 Personalized Recommendation

6.4 Predictive Analytics

6.5 Campaign Management

6.6 Customer Engagement and Retention

6.7 Security Management

6.8 Others



7 Customer Data Platform Market, By Component



7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solutions

7.2.1 Software Tools

7.2.2 Platforms

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Consulting Services

7.3.2 Support and Maintenance Services



8 Market, By Delivery Mode



8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premises



9 Market, By Enterprise Size



9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Customer Data Platform Market, By Vertical



10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Retail and Ecommerce

10.4 Media and Entertainment

10.5 IT and Telecommunication

10.6 Travel and Hospitality

10.7 Energy and Utilities

10.8 Automobile

10.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.10 Others



11 Customer Data Platform Market, By Region



11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 United Kingdom

11.3.2 Netherlands

11.3.3 France

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Australia

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Middle East

11.5.2 Africa

11.6 Latin America

11.6.1 Brazil

11.6.2 Mexico

11.6.3 Rest of Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Introduction

12.2 Top Players in the Market

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.3.2 Partnerships and Agreements

12.3.3 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles



13.1 Introduction

13.2 Oracle

13.3 SAP

13.4 Salesforce

13.5 Adobe

13.6 Nice

13.7 SAS Institute

13.8 Tealium

13.9 Segment

13.10 Zaius

13.11 AgilOne

13.12 ActionIQ

13.13 BlueConic

13.14 Ascent360

13.15 Evergage

13.16 Lytics

13.17 mParticle

13.18 NGDATA

13.19 IgnitionOne

13.20 Signal

13.21 Usermind

13.22 Amperity

13.23 Reltio

13.24 Ensighten

13.25 Fospha

13.26 SessionM



