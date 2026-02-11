Customer Experience Strategies Stall Without Unified Data and Decision Intelligence, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

Customer journeys are growing more complex and data-driven, but many organizations remain constrained by fragmented insights and static CX models that are difficult to scale. A new resource from Info-Tech Research Group finds that siloed data, disconnected teams, and outdated journey design are limiting the ability of organizations to influence buyer behavior and deliver consistent experiences. The findings point to fragmented enterprise architecture and integration gaps as primary barriers to sustained CX improvement. The firm's recently published blueprint, Optimize Your CX Strategy, provides a structured framework to help organizations unify data, technology, and customer insights and improve CX execution across the enterprise.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Customer experience (CX) has become a critical driver of growth, retention, and differentiation, yet many organizations struggle to translate CX strategy into consistent execution. According to new findings from Info-Tech Research Group, CX initiatives often fall short because they are built on incomplete customer insight, fragmented data environments, and static journey models that cannot adapt to changing buyer behavior. As purchasing decisions are increasingly shaped by behavioral signals, emotional drivers, and real-time context, traditional CX approaches are proving insufficient. CX now depends on system interoperability, placing greater responsibility on CIOs to unify enterprise platforms and data environments.

Info-Tech Research Group's Optimize Your CX Strategy blueprint outlines a structured framework to help organizations unify data, technology, and customer insights and improve CX execution across the enterprise. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

To address these challenges, the global research and advisory firm has published its Optimize Your CX Strategy blueprint, designed to help organizations move beyond surface-level personas and linear funnels. The resource introduces a decision intelligence approach that connects data, technology, and customer insight into a shared operating model. By aligning enterprise systems with business workflows, teams can execute CX strategies consistently across marketing, sales, customer service, and IT.

Research findings from Info-Tech's blueprint show that many organizations continue to manage CX through siloed marketing, sales, and service efforts, supported by disconnected systems and outdated insights. These gaps make it difficult to identify high-value buyer segments, personalize engagement at scale, and anticipate decision points that influence outcomes. As a result, CX investments often fail to deliver measurable impact, even as costs and expectations continue to rise.

"Decision intelligence works best when it augments human expertise instead of replacing it, which allows for more responsive and personalized customer experiences," says Julie Geller, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Lasting CX success depends on the CMO's strategy being tightly aligned with the CIO's data and systems architecture, so teams can execute consistently across the enterprise."

Key Challenges Limiting Effective CX Execution

Info-Tech's blueprint shows that CX execution is often constrained by structural and data-related gaps, including:

Fragmented data systems that prevent a unified view of customer behavior and intent

Legacy architectures and technical debt that inhibit real-time data integration across enterprise systems

Static personas and journey maps that fail to keep pace with AI-enabled personalization and evolving buyer signals

Siloed performance metrics that limit shared ownership of CX outcomes across marketing, sales, customer service, and IT teams

Manual processes that restrict personalization and scalability

Info-Tech's Framework for Optimizing the Customer Experience

To help organizations overcome these challenges, the firm's Optimize Your CX Strategy blueprint outlines a structured, phased approach focused on coordinated execution. The framework emphasizes the use of data-backed buyer personas, behavior-led journey mapping, and targeted automation to reduce operational drag without sacrificing essential human interaction. By aligning CX strategy with enterprise technology capabilities, organizations can improve consistency, scalability, and timing across customer touchpoints.

As part of this approach, Info-Tech recommends that organizations:

Align business and customer priorities using decision intelligence tied to measurable outcomes

Develop data-driven buyer personas and adaptive journey maps informed by real behavior

Orchestrate journeys with automation and analytics to reduce friction and improve engagement timing

Integrate AI agents into workflows to augment teams and connect automation efforts to critical organizational KPIs

Build a CX technology enablement roadmap that connects platforms, data, and teams

Info-Tech's Optimize Your CX Strategy blueprint also includes tools like the CX Journey Orchestration Workbook, executive presentation templates, persona and ICP workbooks, and implementation guidance to support cross-functional execution.

The firm's blueprint provides organizations with a unified foundation to move from fragmented CX efforts to adaptive, insight-driven execution. By applying Info-Tech's methodology and tools, leaders can strengthen alignment, improve personalization, and deliver customer experiences that drive engagement, loyalty, and measurable business outcomes.

