Construction Firms Are Digitizing Inefficiency Through Poor CMS Selection, New Insights from Info-Tech Research Group

Construction management system (CMS) selection and implementation require disciplined requirements mapping, governance alignment, and structured vendor evaluation to prevent execution instability and the digitization of broken workflows. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group indicate that when CMS initiatives are pursued without structured oversight, organizations risk reinforcing inefficiencies instead of eliminating them. The firm's recently published blueprint, Construct With Confidence Using the Right Construction Management System, outlines a three-step framework to help construction firms improve project visibility, strengthen cost control, and support long-term operational resilience.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Construction firms are under mounting pressure to deliver complex projects on tighter margins while managing rising material costs, workforce shortages, and increased regulatory oversight. Yet many organizations continue to rely on fragmented tools, spreadsheets, and disconnected legacy systems that limit real-time visibility into budgets, schedules, and field performance. Newly released findings from Info-Tech Research Group address this gap through its Construct With Confidence Using the Right Construction Management System blueprint, which guides IT and business leaders in modernizing project delivery through CMS selection and implementation.

The firm's findings show that without clearly defined requirements, governance alignment, and integration planning, CMS initiatives often stall or fail to deliver intended value. Poorly scoped implementations can create additional silos, disrupt field operations, and erode trust between project teams and leadership. Rather than improving coordination, improperly selected systems can embed operational friction into digital workflows. Info-Tech's resource details a disciplined framework to help organizations evaluate vendors, align stakeholders, and ensure the selected platform supports long-term operational maturity.

"Construction organizations don't struggle because technology is unavailable; they struggle because selection decisions are made without structured requirement mapping and execution planning," says Michael Adams, senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "A construction management system must unify cost control, scheduling, document management, and field collaboration within a governed framework. Without that alignment, organizations risk digitizing inefficiencies instead of eliminating them."

In its Construct With Confidence Using the Right Construction Management System blueprint, Info-Tech outlines a three-step evaluation model designed to reduce selection risk and strengthen implementation outcomes:

Identify Key Market Trends

Construction and IT leaders begin by examining industry-wide technology trends shaping the CMS landscape, including cloud-based platforms, mobile-first field enablement, real-time cost tracking, AI-driven forecasting, and integrated compliance management. This step ensures organizations understand how evolving capabilities can support long-term competitiveness and scalability.



Define Business Requirements

Organizations document core operational workflows across estimating, budgeting, scheduling, procurement, field operations, and reporting. Clear functional and technical requirements are established to prevent scope creep and ensure alignment between executive priorities, project management needs, and IT governance standards. This phase also clarifies the relationship between CMS and ERP systems to prevent overlap, duplicate data entry, or integration breakdown.



Assess Solutions

With requirements defined, leaders evaluate CMS vendors against structured criteria, including integration capabilities, usability for field teams, reporting functionality, security controls, scalability, and total cost of ownership. A disciplined evaluation process reduces implementation risk and improves long-term adoption success.

Improving Visibility, Accountability, and Operational Discipline

By following the blueprint's structured approach, construction firms can move beyond reactive project management toward data-driven oversight and standardized processes. Info-Tech's findings highlight that modern CMS platforms, when properly implemented, enable:

Real-time budget tracking and variance reporting

Integrated scheduling and resource planning

Centralized document control and compliance management

Improved collaboration between office and field teams

Portfolio-level visibility for executive decision-making

Reduced rework through real-time issue tracking

Elimination of redundant data entry through integrated system workflows

The firm advises that modernization efforts should be positioned as operational transformation initiatives that strengthen execution discipline, reduce friction across teams, and prevent inefficiencies from being codified into digital systems.

"Digitizing construction workflows without governance simply accelerates chaos," explains Adams. "The right CMS, implemented with executive sponsorship and structured oversight, becomes a foundation for predictable delivery and scalable growth."

The Construct With Confidence Using the Right Construction Management System resource includes a CMS Evaluation and Scoring tool, a CMS Scoping Activity Workbook, and a Construction Capability Map Workbook to guide structured vendor selection and implementation planning. By applying Info-Tech's methodology, construction and IT leaders can align technology investments with operational workflows, avoid reinforcing legacy inefficiencies, and build a foundation for consistent project execution.

