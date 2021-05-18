Customer-First Dedication Propels 1-800 WATER DAMAGE Expansion Nationwide

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When the unexpected hits U.S. home and business owners, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE provides those who have experienced property damage what they truly need: an experienced restoration partner they can rely on to safely restore not only their property but their lives.

As a result of its top-quality work and unmatched customer care, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE has nearly doubled its number of franchise owners since the start of 2020, amid the global pandemic. During that span, the property restoration franchise has grown its national footprint to more than 150 locations across 30 states while systemwide revenues grew at an even faster rate, increasing by 123%. Looking ahead, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE expects to reach 200 units within the coming year as it seeks new owners to fill prime territories still available across the country.

"We're proud of our network of dedicated franchise owners who put their customers first, which reflects our company's values and our standards for quality work and customer care," said Rusty Amarante, President of BELFOR Franchise Group.

1-800 WATER DAMAGE is part of the BELFOR Franchise Group, a family of nine industry-leading residential and commercial services franchise concepts owned by the worldwide restoration leader BELFOR Property Restoration. These relationships bring 1-800 WATER DAMAGE benefits, both from the connections with its sister-services brands and the expertise and resources offered by its disaster recovery and property restoration parent operating company. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE franchisees also gain tremendous benefit from these associations including referrals and partnerships with other BELFOR Franchise Group franchisees and from BELFOR's expansive knowledge, training facilities, operational expertise and industry connections.

The brand provides franchisees training including use of its state-of-the-art flood house, which offers them hands-on experience under real-life conditions. Each franchisee can rely on a national call center to field customer inquiries and book appointments in addition to ongoing national and local marketing support. 1-800 WATER DAMAGE provides water and flood restoration for residential and commercial properties in addition to mold remediation, sewage cleanup, fire and smoke damage restoration and critical cleaning and sanitizing services. Select locations also offer biohazard and trauma clean-up and reconstruction.

1-800 WATER DAMAGE is a recession-resistant company that is growing with individuals who want the freedom of owning their own business and leading with a passion for serving others by helping people after they experience an unexpected disaster.

About 1-800 WATER DAMAGE

1-800 WATER DAMAGE has decades-long experience in property restoration services with a strong emphasis on customer care. With over 150 locations across the U.S., the brand's restoration services cover water and flood damage, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, fire and smoke damage, and critical cleaning and sanitizing for both residential and commercial locations. The brand was recently ranked #196 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2021 annual "Franchise 500" list of top franchises.

Visit www.1800waterdamage.com to find out more about the company's services. To learn about available franchise opportunities with 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, visit https://1800waterdamagefranchise.com/.

SOURCE 1-800 WATER DAMAGE

