Customer Innovation Celebrated at BMC Exchange 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader celebrating 40 years of delivering IT solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced the BMC Exchange 2020 Innovation Award winners. The awarded companies from around the world exemplify the new and exciting implementations and outcomes that are possible with BMC on the journey to becoming an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

To highlight customers who push the envelope in enterprise technology, BMC customers received accolades for embodying automation everywhere, combining service and operations management, providing a transcendent customer experience, establishing enterprise DevOps, executing data-driven business, and implementing adaptive cybersecurity.

The following customers were recognized:

Norges Bank Investment Management Corporation and Age Baker, Chief Technology Officer, and Anurudh Pratap Singh, Senior Analyst of Systems and Data, for automatically building, running, and maintaining their infrastructure in cloud with high availability using infrastructure as code through a CI/CD pipeline, and also implementing the DevOps culture and using Control-M self-service to integrate their workloads and help manage critical business service-level agreements. As this winner's CTO says, "we try to automate everything in order to achieve better quality, agility, and security."

for automatically building, running, and maintaining their infrastructure in cloud with high availability using infrastructure as code through a CI/CD pipeline, and also implementing the DevOps culture and using Control-M self-service to integrate their workloads and help manage critical business service-level agreements. As this winner's CTO says, "we try to automate everything in order to achieve better quality, agility, and security." Ericsson and Martin Johansson , Strategic Product Manager, for combining service and operations management to better service customers and deliver a better experience.

for combining service and operations management to better service customers and deliver a better experience. Prisma Medios de Pago S.A . and Gustavo Demagistre, Head of Technology and Datacenters, for tracking incidents, reducing the time to resolve problems, making an efficient, transcendent experience for internal and external users, and smartly implementing "Close Loop Compliance" as part of its SecOps initiative, automatically notifying security operations about a resolution and thereby reducing human interaction in the process.

for tracking incidents, reducing the time to resolve problems, making an efficient, transcendent experience for internal and external users, and smartly implementing "Close Loop Compliance" as part of its SecOps initiative, automatically notifying security operations about a resolution and thereby reducing human interaction in the process. Telstra and Lucas Coutts , General Manager of End User Services, for reducing workplace technology issues by proactively monitoring and automatically resolving workplace problems without employees/users needing to contact support and achieving committed operational cost savings with automation and improved platform management capabilities.

for reducing workplace technology issues by proactively monitoring and automatically resolving workplace problems without employees/users needing to contact support and achieving committed operational cost savings with automation and improved platform management capabilities. Lloyds Banking Group for Jon Richards , the Mainframe Lead in Lloyds DevOps Center of Excellence, for undertaking cultural change to support its use of DevOps on the mainframe and for pushing innovation boundaries. Examples of world leading initiatives include DDL change automation from weeks to four minutes, containerized virtual mainframe in under three minutes, and Plug and Play Pipeline for a full DevOps setup in just one hour.

"Congratulations to this year's winners who are all finding ways to deliver greater agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights to their organizations," said Jason Andrew, Chief Revenue Officer at BMC. "Being a part of our customers' ongoing transformation is a great honor. We are always incredibly inspired by the creativity and innovation that comes from our customers around the world. I look forward to continuing the collaboration to reshape the IT landscape in the years to come with the Autonomous Digital Enterprise."

Additional Resources:

Join BMC executives, customers, and partners virtually at BMC Exchange 2020, visit exchange.bmc.com

Learn more about how BMC customers are solving complex problems here

Discover what it takes to be an Autonomous Digital Enterprise at www.bmc.com/ade

About BMC

From core to cloud to edge, BMC delivers the software and services that enable over 10,000 global customers, including 84% of the Forbes Global 100, to thrive in their ongoing evolution to an Autonomous Digital Enterprise.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries. ©Copyright 2020 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC—Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

Editorial contact:

Jannelle Allong-Diakabana

BMC

[email protected]

SOURCE BMC Software, Inc.