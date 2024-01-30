Customer Onboarding is now an Established and Critical Component of the Customer Journey: 2024 Rocketlane Survey

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to enhancing customer onboarding and implementation initiatives, Rocketlane, the collaborative customer onboarding and PSA platform, proudly announces the release of their survey report, "The State of Customer Onboarding 2024". The report draws insights from over 850+ onboarding professionals from companies like Salesforce, Hubspot, ZoomInfo, Freshworks, Front, etc.

The report delves into the evolving landscape of customer onboarding and reveals the top challenges for onboarding teams. From streamlining processes to enhancing customer experiences, the report offers invaluable insights for CS and Onboarding leaders striving to drive meaningful value for their clients.

"More organizations are now tracking the time invested by their onboarding and implementation teams. This trend underscores the growing significance of bandwidth and cost considerations in onboarding processes, driven by the CFO's need to assess expenses and gather comprehensive data for staffing decisions. It's not surprising that companies are also charging for implementations today - it brings the right intensity and seriousness around the activity and that leads to faster go lives," said Rocketlane CEO Srikrishnan Ganesan.

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:

  • 60% of teams have established or are in the process of setting up dedicated onboarding functions, signaling the growing recognition of onboarding as a distinct and strategic function.
  • 42% of companies now charge for their implementations, indicating a shift in perception where onboarding is seen as a revenue source rather than just a cost center.
  • Respondents emphasize the need to automate follow-ups, reminders, and reporting, with a growing interest in integrating AI into everyday onboarding activities.
  • Over 70% of onboarders prioritize streamlining implementation processes and enhancing customer experience as their main goals for the year.

These insights underscore the critical role of customer onboarding in driving revenue growth and enhancing customer satisfaction in today's landscape.

"I'm invigorated to see an increasing focus on initial value delivery and value expansion, rather than solely product implementation. 2024 is the year for teams to move away from running as cost centers to charging for crucial onboarding services to keep customers accountable and empower customer onboarding teams to drive increasing value," customer onboarding expert Donna Weber says in the report.

Srikrishnan Ganesan added, "Automation and standardization as a top goal also acts as an important reinforcement that companies are looking to bring more consistency in how they execute - which in turn impacts time-to-value and cost of onboarding."

You can find the full report and findings here.

About Rocketlane
Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. The platform reimagines service deliveries for teams by replacing legacy PSA and generic project tools with an all-in-one and modern client-centric platform. Rocketlane offers a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their clients. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and processes. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit www.rocketlane.com.

