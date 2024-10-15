Customer-Oriented Executive and Board Member Kerry Cooper to Succeed Robert Flexon as Chair of PG&E Corporation Board of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) announced today that effective October 31, 2024, current Board Chair Robert Flexon is taking a Chief Executive Officer role at another utility company and consequently will be leaving the PG&E Corporation and Utility Boards. He has been on both PG&E boards since 2020 and earlier served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Dynegy Inc.

"On behalf of the Boards of Directors, I want to say how grateful we are for Bob Flexon's expertise and dedication—and his love of PG&E—as we've worked to reinforce our foundation of gas and electric safety and prepare for the future of energy for our customers," said PG&E Corporation Chief Executive Officer Patti Poppe. "On a personal note, Bob's partnership has been invaluable to me and our entire PG&E leadership team as we build a new foundation of operational excellence for many years to come."

Kerry Cooper has been elected by the PG&E Corporation Board of Directors as its new Chair, effective October 31. Cooper has been on both the PG&E Corporation and Utility Boards of Directors since 2020. Cooper served as Chief Executive Officer at Choose Energy, as President and Chief Operations Officer at retail company Rothy's, and in leadership roles at Walmart and Levi Strauss. Cooper has extensive experience leading large-scale and innovative customer programs and consumer-focused, growth-oriented companies.

Cooper lives in Northern California and is a PG&E customer. She has a BS in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from Harvard University.

"We are excited and honored to have Kerry Cooper serve as our next Chair of the Board. Kerry's deep track record of building successful cultures and leading companies to exceed customer expectations makes Kerry the right leader at the right time as we work to improve outcomes and trust with our customers and regulators," Poppe said.

