Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Global Market Report 2023: CRM Software in Developing Nations Boosts Growth

This report provides an overview of the global market for customer relationship management (CRM) software and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use industry and region.
The global CRM software market was valued at $50.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $103.5 billion by 2027. The market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is estimated to grow by 13.0% over the forecast period, 2022-2027. The ongoing trends such as the use of AI and automation, hyperpersonalization of customer service and implementation of robust social media customer service can help minimize costs, increase response times, improve customer satisfaction and accelerate the adoption of CRM platforms across industries are the major factors that drive the market growth.
Organizational departments such as sales and marketing and customer service and support are increasingly integrating customer relationship management software with AI to improve customer experience, feedback and develop strong bonds with customers. In April 2022, Salesforce Inc., a cloudbased software company, launched CRM analytics with new capabilities, such as AI-powered insights for sales, marketing and service teams for every industry, such as BFSI, retail and IT and telecom, among others.
In this report, the global CRM software market was segmented by component, deployment, organization size, application, end-use industry and region.
Key Attributes:
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
No. of Pages
|
161
|
Forecast Period
|
2022 - 2027
|
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|
$56.2 Billion
|
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|
$103.5 Billion
|
Compound Annual Growth Rate
|
13.0 %
|
Regions Covered
|
Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Value Chain Analysis
3.2.1 Customer Portfolio Analysis (CPA)
3.2.2 Customer Intimacy
3.2.3 Network Development
3.2.4 Value Proposition Development
3.2.5 Relationship Management
3.3 PESTEL Analysis
3.4 SWOT Analysis
3.5 CRM Software Trends
3.5.1 Age of Customer Experience
3.5.2 the Role of Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
3.5.3 Mobile CRM
3.5.4 Socialization Through Crm
3.5.5 More User-Friendly
3.5.6 Not Possible in a Vacuum
3.5.7 Channel-Free Crm
3.6 Regulatory Compliance
3.6.1 General Data Protection Regulation (Gdpr)
3.6.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa) Compliance
3.7 CRM Software Case Studies
3.8 Covid-19 and the CRM Software Market
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 CRM Software in Developing Nations
4.2.2 Customer Retention
4.2.3 Social Media Channels and CRM Platforms
4.3 Market Challenges
4.3.1 Increasing Security Threats Over CRM Stored Data
4.3.2 Expensive Initial Cost of CRM Software
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.4.1 Integration of Ai
4.4.2 Cloud-Based CRM
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Business Segment
5.1 Overview
5.2 Software
5.2.1 Operational CRM
5.2.2 Analytical CRM
5.2.3 Collaborative CRM
5.3 Services
5.3.1 Consulting Services
5.3.2 Implementation Services
5.3.3 Training and Support Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment
6.1 Overview
6.2 Cloud
6.3 On-Premise
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organization Size
7.1 Overview
7.2 Large Organizations
7.3 Small and Medium Organizations
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Sales and Marketing
8.3 CRM Analytics
8.4 Lead Generation
8.5 Customer Support
8.6 Customer Experience Management
8.7 Other Applications
8.7.1 Customer Service
8.7.2 Digital Commerce
8.7.3 Social Media Engagement
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
9.1 Overview
9.2 Bfsi
9.3 Retail
9.4 It and Telecom
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Transportation and Logistics
9.7 Other End-Use Industries
9.7.1 Government
9.7.2 Education
9.7.3 Media and Entertainment
9.7.4 Discrete Manufacturing
9.7.5 Energy and Utility
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 United Kingdom
10.3.2 Germany
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
11.1 Recently Granted Patents
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Vendor Landscape
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Strategy Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
