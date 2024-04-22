CustomerInsights.AI and Ambit Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to revolutionize Rare & Specialty Disease Market

A Significant Milestone Towards Aiding Rare Diseases Companies Leverage Cutting-Edge Technology and Consulting Expertise to Elevate Patient Care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CustomerInsights.AI is pleased to announce a global strategic go-to-market partnership with Ambit, a technology-enabled solutions company focused on rare and specialty diseases companies.

By combining ciPARTHENON™'s scalable, ready-to-deploy, Life Sciences-specific data architecture & models, automated workflows, ML & GenAI capabilities and 40+ out-of-the-box apps with Ambit's consulting expertise and services in rare and specialty diseases, this partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of data and analytics solutions.

Abhay Jajoo, CEO of CustomerInsights.AI, said, "Teaming up with Ambit unlocks endless possibilities. Together, through ciPARTHENON™ and its no-code apps, we'll support the rare and specialty disease markets, efficiently and effectively, driving innovation and meaningful change."

Rob Sederman, CEO of Ambit, emphasized, "Ambit's experience in rare and specialty diseases has highlighted the need for novel approaches to data management and commercial operations that are tailored to the unique challenges biopharma companies face in this space. CustomerInsights.AI's ciPARTHENON™ platform and apps enable us to bring scalable digital transformation solutions that are fit-for-purpose for our clients and support their commercial success. "

The CIAI-Ambit partnership underscores their shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. With combined strengths and complementary capabilities, the partnership will deliver unparalleled value to help Life Sciences companies navigate the challenges of diagnosis, treatment, and disease management.

About CustomerInsights.AI:

CustomerInsights.AI was founded in 2018 with the vision that business insights should not exist in silos, they must be democratized across the organization to improve commercial performance and turn data into a competitive advantage for our clients. Our commercial Analytics cloud ciPARTHENON™ is a ready-to-deploy, no-code, unified data management and analytics platform with 40+ vertical Apps across Sales Operations & Analytics, Customer Engagement, Market Access, and Information Management built specifically for Life Sciences companies to accelerate delivery of actionable insights. For more information, visit https://www.customerinsights.ai/

About Ambit, Inc

Ambit is a technology-enabled solutions firm helping biopharma companies face and conquer their biggest challenges. Our interconnected services, built on a foundation of technology and data, are refined through decades of experience in consulting, biopharma commercial, medical, digital, and data science roles, which are designed to address the challenges that rare and specialty disease companies face. To learn more, visit ambitinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE CustomerInsights.AI