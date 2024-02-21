CustomerInsights.AI Announces Strategic Advisory Board Members for 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the CustomerInsights.AI Strategic Advisory Board for 2024.

This group of outstanding industry executives will work closely with our leadership team to accelerate company growth and deliver on our core mission - to unify Life Sciences Commercial Operations and Analytics to provide faster access to better actionable insights to all stakeholders.

Please join us in welcoming each of them to the CustomerInsights.AI team.

- Abhay Jajoo (CEO, CustomerInsights.AI)

About CustomerInsights.AI

CustomerInsights.AI (CIAI) was launched to answer the question, "Why do we still conduct data management and analytics manually, in silos or with legacy technologies?".

This gap led to the development of ciPARTHENON, our Unified Commercial Analytics Cloud, which utilizes the most innovative technologies available for Analytics Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Our Goal is to unify Life Sciences Commercial Operations and Analytics to provide faster access to better actionable insights to all stakeholders - Insights, Democratized

CustomerInsights.AI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

To learn more, visit us at https://www.customerinsights.ai

