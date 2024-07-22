CustomerInsights.AI (CIAI) and Ikigai Labs Announce Strategic Collaboration to Innovate AI Solutions for the Pharmaceutical Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CustomerInsights.AI (CIAI) is excited to announce a strategic collaboration with Ikigai Labs to explore the potential of pharma-specific enterprise grade GenAI for structured data sets. This collaboration aims to address critical use-cases in the pharmaceutical industry, including integrated sales forecasting, call routing, resource planning, pharmacy fraud detection, and automated data matching at scale.

The partnership will connect CIAI's ciPARTHENON™ Commercial Analytics Cloud, which offers 40+ out-of-the-box apps, with IKIGAI's state-of-the-art large graphical model (LGM) platform. The collaboration will advance highly scalable AI solutions to meet the unique challenges of the pharmaceutical sector.

Abhay Jajoo, CEO of CustomerInsights.AI, said, "Teaming up with Ikigai unlocks endless possibilities. Together, through purpose-built AI apps, we will support the Life Sciences data and analytics market, efficiently and effectively, driving innovation and meaningful change. Gen AI for structured data will be a game changer for Pharma due to the availability of large-scale syndicated datasets in this Industry that are waiting to be explored"

Kamal Ahluwalia, President of IKIGAI, added, "Partnering with CIAI will advance our mission to unlock the value of tabular and time series data for industry. Our AI securely learns, uncovers, and explains patterns across only our customer's data, making it ideal for enterprise use cases. We're already driving outcomes in demand forecasting, inventory optimization, and workforce planning. With CustomerInsights.AI we will unlock cost savings, efficiencies, and competitive advantage achieved by connecting the right data and actions at the right time, unlocking tremendous value for patients and healthcare providers."

The collaboration between CustomerInsights.AI and Ikigai Labs reflects their commitment to leveraging the latest technology to develop innovative AI solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. The exploratory phase will engage pharmaceutical leaders in collaborative projects focused on operational excellence and impactful results.

About CIAI

CustomerInsights.AI was founded in 2018 with the vision of democratizing business insights to improve commercial performance and turn data into a competitive advantage for clients. Our commercial Analytics cloud, ciPARTHENON™, is a ready-to-deploy, no-code, unified data management and analytics platform built specifically for Life Sciences companies. For more information, visit https://www.CustomerInsights.AI.

About Ikigai

Ikigai generative AI transforms tabular and time series data, empowering businesses with predictive and actionable insights. Grounded in award-winning MIT research, Ikigai's Large Graphical Model (LGM) platform powers its aiMatch, aiCast and aiPlan models and AI solutions for data reconciliation, forecasting and scenario planning. Seamlessly integrating with any IT setup, Ikigai supports over 200 data sources for ease of integration. With proven results like a 20% improvement in forecasting accuracy and 70% reduction in data analysis time, Ikigai is transforming industries with its unparalleled efficiency and precision. To learn more and try Ikigai, visit https://www.ikigailabs.io.

SOURCE CustomerInsights.AI