CustomerInsights.AI Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2024 for the 2nd time in a row

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CustomerInsights.AI has once again been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2024. This marks the second consecutive year CustomerInsights.AI has been included in the Data and Analytics (D&A) Platforms in Commercial Life Sciences category. We believe, this recognition underscores our commitment to pioneering advancements in technology and innovation within the life sciences industry.

According to Gartner, "Life science organizations (LSOs) — encompassing pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sectors — are undergoing transformative shifts to achieve top enterprise goals of operational efficiency, business growth and regulatory compliance (see Life Science 2024 CIO Agenda Insights and Data).". In our opinion, this recognition reflects our dedication to driving innovation and excellence in the life sciences industry. We look forward to continuing to lead the way in transforming commercial operations through cutting-edge technology.

Abhay Jajoo, CEO of CustomerInsights.AI, says "We are once again proud to have been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2024, which we think reaffirms the impact of our platform-led approach at CIAI. ciPARTHENON™ continues to deliver significant business value for our Life Sciences customers, helping them achieve faster results at lower costs. We believe this mention for 2024 underscores our commitment to innovation that truly matters - advancing technological maturity and driving business outcomes. We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

As noted by Gartner, "Commercial D&A platforms streamline data management processes with robust industry- specific capabilities for data ingestion, data quality tracking and data governance on a prebuilt commercial operations data model. These platforms give business users and data scientists more control by enabling data access through advanced capabilities (such as an interactive information portal, an analytical workbench and a data science laboratory)."

Our Commercial Analytics Cloud – ciPARTHENON™ helps integrate key Marketing & Customer Engagement applications such as Omnichannel management, Social & GenAI Intelligence, and Next Best Action. This integration delivers a cohesive and intelligent customer experience, enabling organizations to effectively manage and enhance their customer relationships.

CustomerInsights.AI's advanced integration of generative AI (GenAI) and analytics has set new standards for operational efficiency and customer engagement. Our technologies are pivotal in driving personalization, optimizing market access, improving patient engagement, and leveraging data analytics. These areas reflect the evolving needs of Life Science Organizations(LSOs) to adapt to new challenges and opportunities.

Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Life Science Commercial Operations, 2024, Animesh Gandhi, 13 August 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Hype Cycle are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not recommend that technology users select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

