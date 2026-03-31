CustomerInsights.AI Wins 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award in Agentic AI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CustomerInsights.AI has emerged as a winner in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, in the category of Agentic AI, presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

The award recognizes organizations, products, teams, and individuals delivering measurable results through Artificial Intelligence, highlighting those applying AI in ways that drive real, tangible impact.

The 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards honor achievements across a broad range of industries and use cases, spotlighting companies and leaders moving AI beyond experimentation into practical, accountable deployment. In 2026, the program celebrated excellence across 36 diverse industries and more than 15 countries, marking a new benchmark for industrial innovation.

CustomerInsights.AI is recognized for its groundbreaking advancements in AI within the Life Sciences industry. At the core of this recognition is ciATHENA, the company's Agentic AI platform purpose-built for life sciences, designed to transform how commercial teams generate insights, manage data, and drive decisions. Deployed securely within a client's cloud or on-premise environment with zero data movement, ciATHENA orchestrates a network of intelligent agents that streamline data management, analytics, and insight generation across complex enterprise ecosystems. Through an intuitive conversational interface, business users can interact with data in natural language asking questions, exploring trends, and uncovering insights instantly without relying on technical teams. By combining domain-aware intelligence with a scalable and transparent architecture, the platform enables faster time-to-value, improves data consistency and reliability, and delivers actionable insights empowering teams to move beyond static reporting toward proactive, AI-driven decision making.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized in the 2026 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards for our work in Agentic AI," said Robin Varghese, COO of CustomerInsights.AI. "This recognition highlights our team's innovation-driven culture and our continued commitment to delivering transformational AI solutions that address real business challenges and create lasting high value impact for our customers."

"AI has arrived! 2026 is about execution, accountability, and results," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "CustomerInsights.AI stood out for applying Agentic AI to a critical business challenge, delivering precision, transparency, and trust in AI solutions at scale."

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the people and organizations leading the next phase of AI adoption, where innovation is judged not just by novelty, but by impact. Winners are selected based on how effectively they are using AI to improve performance, reduce friction, solve meaningful problems, and move their industries forward.

See the full awards announcement ⟶

About CustomerInsights.AI

Launched in 2018, CIAI is a Platform-led Analytics as a Service (PLAaaS) company disrupting the Life Sciences analytics ecosystem through AI-powered commercial analytics applications to pharmaceutical and biotech clients. For more information, visit Customer Insights: AI-Driven Analytics for Life Sciences or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Since 2013, the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, teams, and individuals leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. The program evaluates advances across major AI application types and industries, celebrating innovations that improve the human experience and advance society as a whole.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization recognizing outstanding achievement in business through objective, expert-led evaluation across multiple industry categories.

SOURCE CustomerInsights.AI