Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Honda Odyssey in Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Family-focused transportation gains another strong contender as Flagship Honda announces the arrival of the 2025 Honda Odyssey in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Families searching for a minivan that blends safety, convenience, performance and technology now have direct access to this newest model by Honda, designed to support daily routines, road trips and everything in between.

Built with Honda Sensing® technologies, the 2025 Odyssey provides multiple layers of safety support. Features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System™ help reduce the force of frontal impacts by applying braking assistance when obstacles are detected ahead. Lane Departure Mitigation and Lane Departure Warning deliver alerts or gentle steering input when unintended lane drift occurs, offering stability during highway drives. Forward Collision Warning notifies the driver of potential hazards in the vehicle's path, while Blind Spot Information with Cross Traffic Monitor assists during lane changes and parking-lot backing maneuvers by identifying approaching vehicles. Lane Keeping Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control further simplify longer journeys by maintaining lane position and adjustable following distance. Traffic Sign Recognition displays detected speed limits and signs directly on the instrument panel for added awareness.

Interior technology enhances comfort and everyday usability. USB ports in all three rows provide charging access for devices ranging from tablets to gaming systems. CabinControl® and an 8-inch touchscreen enable customized audio and climate settings, while Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration streamline communication and entertainment. Families benefit from CabinTalk®, which broadcasts the driver's voice through headphones or speakers, and CabinWatch®, allowing easy monitoring of passengers in the rear rows. An available 10.2-inch rear entertainment system supports Blu-ray playback, built-in streaming apps and wireless headphones, making long trips more manageable. Wi-Fi® hotspot capability keeps passengers connected on the go, while a 550-watt premium audio system elevates music playback across the cabin.

Comfort-focused amenities reinforce the family-oriented design of the Odyssey. Multi-zone audio, wireless phone charging, power-adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, illuminated controls and thoughtful touches such as bag hooks, integrated sunshades, multiple cupholders and ample cargo-area storage help organize groceries, sports gear, luggage and school supplies. Magic Slide® second-row seats and 60/40 split-folding third-row Magic Seat® functionality provide quick reconfiguration for passengers or bulky items. Climate control with second-row management and rear-seat heating ducts maintain cabin comfort across all three rows.

Power comes from a 3.5-liter V6 generating 280 horsepower, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission with Shift-By-Wire and paddle shifters. Features such as Variable Cylinder Management™, Eco Assist™, Hill Start Assist and Intelligent Traction Management ensure confident performance in varied driving conditions.

