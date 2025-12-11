Customers Can Now Buy the 2026 Honda HR-V in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Shoppers interested in experiencing the smart, stylish and capability-focused 2026 Honda HR-V can now discover this model at Flagship Honda in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico , Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement builds in San Juan as Flagship Honda announces the arrival of the 2026 Honda HR-V, bringing a fresh combination of style, safety and capability to drivers across the region. Built with families, commuters and daily travelers in mind, this new HR-V introduces advanced Honda Sensing® features that help provide support in challenging moments. Systems such as the Collision Mitigation Braking System™ can intervene when a frontal impact appears imminent, while Road Departure Mitigation helps keep the vehicle from unintentionally drifting off the pavement. Traffic Sign Recognition, Forward Collision Warning and Driver Attention Monitor add another layer of confidence during long drives.

Shoppers can purchase the 2026 Honda HR-V at Flagship Honda.

Capability rises with the available Real Time AWD™ with Intelligent Control System™, a feature that automatically redistributes power when rain showers, loose gravel or steep hills appear. This setup helps maintain traction when pulling out of a sloped driveway or navigating wet San Juan streets. Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist offer added steadiness on uneven terrain, making the HR-V ready for weekend adventures.

Comfort-focused amenities reshape everyday driving. Heated front seats bring warmth on cool mornings, and the moonroof fills the cabin with natural light. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ make it easy to bring entertainment and navigation into the cabin without tangled cords, while an available wireless phone charger keeps devices powered during busy days. A 9-inch touchscreen, 180-watt audio system, sliding sunvisors, map lights and dual-zone automatic climate control help create a relaxed, modern environment for passengers.

Supportive technology extends to parking and maneuvering. Front and rear sensors, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, Blind Spot Information System and Rear Cross Traffic Monitor help alert occupants to nearby movement in tight lots. Under the hood, a 2-liter engine with 158 hp pairs with dynamic drive modes—Econ, Normal and Snow—to match a wide range of road conditions.

Flagship Honda now welcomes shoppers interested in exploring the 2026 Honda HR-V at its San Juan showroom, located at Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 3.2, Urb. Industrial Bechara Pueblo Vi, San Juan, PR 00920. For more information, prospective buyers can reach the dealership at 787-301-0402.

