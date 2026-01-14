Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Flagship Mazda

Jan 14, 2026, 03:05 ET

Flagship Mazda dealership in San Juan, Puerto Rico, now offers the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV, bringing advanced plug-in hybrid performance to local drivers.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Mazda dealership is pleased to announce the arrival of the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV, now available for purchase in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This latest plug-in hybrid SUV expands the dealership's lineup with a vehicle designed to deliver a balance of performance, efficiency, and refined comfort for modern drivers.

The 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV is now available at Flagship Mazda in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV combines an advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain with Mazda's signature driving dynamics, offering responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency. Drivers can enjoy the flexibility of electric-only driving for short commutes while still benefiting from the confidence of a gasoline engine for longer journeys. This makes the CX-70 PHEV a practical option for customers seeking both sustainability and everyday convenience.

Inside the cabin, the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV emphasizes premium craftsmanship and intuitive technology. The interior layout is designed for comfort and functionality, featuring high-quality materials, advanced connectivity options, and driver-focused controls. Safety also remains a priority, with a suite of modern driver-assist features engineered to enhance confidence on city streets and highways.

With its bold exterior styling, efficient hybrid capability, and upscale interior, the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV is well-suited for drivers in San Juan looking to elevate their daily driving experience. Flagship Mazda dealership invites customers to explore this new model and learn more about its features, availability, and purchasing options.

For more information about the 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV or to schedule a visit, customers are encouraged to contact the Flagship Mazda dealership in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Media Contact: Sandra Huerto, 939-639-9719, [email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Mazda

