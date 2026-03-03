Flagship Mazda Dealership Expands Selection of Quality Used SUVs and Crossovers in San Juan, PR

Flagship Mazda dealership in San Juan, PR, now offers an expanded inventory of reliable used SUVs and crossovers with flexible financing options for local drivers.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers searching for dependable, affordable used SUVs and crossovers can explore a wide selection at the Flagship Mazda dealership in San Juan, PR. Known for delivering quality vehicles and a customer-focused experience, the dealership continues to expand its pre-owned inventory to meet the needs of families, commuters, and adventure seekers across the region.

Flagship Mazda dealership in San Juan, PR, now offers an expanded inventory of reliable used SUVs and crossovers.

The used SUV and crossover lineup at Flagship Mazda dealership features a variety of makes and models designed to suit different driving styles and budgets. Shoppers can find compact crossovers ideal for city driving, midsize SUVs offering three-row seating, and larger sport utility vehicles built for comfort and versatility. Each pre-owned vehicle is carefully inspected to help ensure quality, reliability, and long-term value.

In addition to an extensive inventory, the dealership provides flexible financing options to make vehicle ownership more accessible. The finance team works with a network of lenders to assist customers with competitive loan solutions tailored to their financial situation. Buyers can also use convenient online tools to browse available inventory, estimate monthly payments, and schedule test drives from the comfort of their homes.

The flagship Mazda dealership prioritizes a seamless, transparent purchasing process. From trade-in evaluations to final paperwork, customers receive guidance at every step. The dealership's commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the sale with dedicated service and maintenance support.

Drivers in and around San Juan, PR, who are ready to upgrade to a reliable used SUV or crossover are encouraged to visit the Flagship Mazda dealership to explore the current inventory and discover a vehicle that fits their lifestyle and budget.

Media Contact: Sandra Huerto, 939-639-9719, [email protected]

SOURCE Flagship Mazda