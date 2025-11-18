Customers Can Now Buy the 2026 Honda Passport in St. John's, Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers seeking a rugged, capable and adventure-ready SUV can choose the 2026 Honda Passport at Steele Honda in St. John's, Newfoundland.

A new option for rugged travel and daily commuting has arrived on the island, as the 2026 Honda Passport is now available at Steele Honda. Built with a strong sense of capability and packed with purposeful features, the newest Passport brings a noteworthy blend of power, versatility and comfort to local drivers seeking more confidence on and off the pavement.

Adventure-ready construction defines this model, beginning with increased ground clearance, large all-terrain tires and a sturdy C-pillar that supports tough conditions. A 3.5-liter direct injection V6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque supplies strong acceleration for highway merging, steep hills or pulling a small trailer, such as a pair of dirt bikes or a lightweight camper. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission and the i-VTM4™ AWD system, the Passport confidently transitions from gravel paths to slick winter roads without hesitation.

Inside, athletic details meet practical design. Ample storage beneath the floor can hold tools, compact camping gear or even a portable Honda generator, while the 60/40 split rear seats fold to create room for items like coolers, folded strollers, tents or oversized grocery hauls. A wide high console fits a full-size tablet, helping passengers keep electronics tucked away but on hand. Larger cup holders conveniently handle 32-oz bottles, reducing clutter during long drives.

Comfort-forward touches include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and available heated second-row seating for winter days across Newfoundland. On warmer afternoons, available ventilated front seats circulate air through perforated leather to help maintain a relaxed cabin atmosphere. Five-passenger seating provides generous space for families, coworkers or friends heading out for weekend adventures.

A broad range of off-road additions, such as front recovery hooks, enhanced underbody protection and an off-road-tuned suspension, support more remote exploration. Hill Descent Control assists when moving down steep paths by automatically adjusting speed and brake pressure, while Intelligent Traction Management offers seven tailored drive settings for varied surfaces including snow, sand and trail.

Safety remains a key strength through Honda Sensing® technologies like Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Traffic Sign Recognition. Additional features—such as Vehicle Stability Assist, Tire Pressure Monitoring and Low-Speed Braking Control—further support confident driving in changing conditions.

Technology plays a central role with a 12.3-inch center display, Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™ and wireless charging. Remote engine start and Smart Entry with Walk-Away Auto Lock® add extra convenience for daily use.

Steele Honda welcomes local residents to explore the 2026 Honda Passport at 547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8. Additional details and appointment scheduling are available by calling 709-700-9911.

Media Contact: Dean Jacobs, 709-579-1999, [email protected]

