Customers Can Now Buy the 2026 Honda Odyssey in St. John's, Newfoundland

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Steele Honda is excited to announce that the 2026 Honda Odyssey is now available for customers in St. John's, Newfoundland. This latest minivan combines family-friendly versatility, advanced technology and safety features designed to make every trip easier and more enjoyable. The Odyssey comfortably seats eight passengers, offering fold-flat and removable seating, including Magic Slide 2nd-Row Seats™ for enhanced access and cargo flexibility. Families can store sports gear, groceries or even sheets of plywood, ensuring no task is too big.

The cabin includes an Advanced Rear Entertainment System with a 12.8-inch hi-res screen and HDMI® input, keeping rear passengers entertained on long drives. CabinTalk™ allows communication through the vehicle speakers, while CabinWatch™ lets drivers monitor rear passengers without turning around. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration ensures that phones connect wirelessly to the 9-inch touchscreen, giving access to music, messages and navigation. Heated leather front seats and a heated steering wheel provide comfort on chilly Newfoundland mornings.

Loading and unloading are effortless with power sliding doors and a power tailgate that features programmable height and hands-free access. Safety features include Honda Sensing® Technologies, Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Monitor, Road Departure Mitigation and Tire Pressure Monitoring. LED headlights, fog lights and aluminum-alloy wheels enhance visibility and driving confidence.

The 3.5-litre V6 engine of the Odyssey delivers up to 280 horsepower with 262 lb.-ft. of torque, supported by a 10-speed automatic transmission and Variable Cylinder Management® system for fuel efficiency. Ample USB ports, 12-volt outlets and a 115-volt outlet keep devices powered on the road. With foldable seating, advanced entertainment and family-focused safety, the Odyssey is ready for carpools, sports practices and weekend getaways.

Steele Honda invites local customers to see the 2026 Honda Odyssey in person at 547 Kenmount Road, St. John's, NL A1B 4J8. For inquiries, test drives or more information, shoppers can call 709-700-9911.

