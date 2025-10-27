Customers Can Now Buy the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander in Vacaville, California

VACAVILLE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Prospective buyers seeking a spacious, versatile and refined SUV can opt for the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville.

Shoppers can now purchase the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander in Vacaville, California

Families and adventurers searching for a roomy, comfortable and high-tech SUV now have an exciting new option in town. Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is thrilled to announce that the 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander is now available for purchase at its dealership in Vacaville, California. Designed for growing families and modern lifestyles, this three-row SUV blends exceptional space, advanced features and premium comfort for every drive.

Passengers in every seat can stretch out and relax, thanks to the Grand Highlander's spacious third row that comfortably accommodates three adults with 33.5 inches of legroom. Large windows flood the cabin with natural light, and the panoramic moonroof takes the experience even further, letting in fresh air and offering panoramic views on every journey. Whether it's kids heading to soccer practice or friends joining a weekend road trip, this interior ensures everyone rides in comfort.

Ample cargo space adds even more flexibility. Even with all three rows upright, there's 20.6 cu. ft. of space—perfect for groceries, camping gear or a family's vacation luggage. When more room is needed, the rear seats fold flat to unlock up to 97.5 cu. ft. of total cargo volume. Loading up is easier than ever with the Hands-Free Power Liftgate, which opens with a simple kicking motion under the bumper when hands are full of bags or gear.

Inside, comfort takes center stage. Heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats offer personalized temperature control, while a three-zone automatic climate control system maintains the ideal setting throughout the entire cabin. The heated steering wheel makes chilly mornings more enjoyable, and with 13 conveniently placed cup holders, every passenger has a perfect spot for a drink.

Power and performance meet versatility with three available powertrains—Gas, Hybrid and Hybrid MAX—each offering smooth capability with available all-wheel drive. The 2.4-liter turbocharged engine delivers 265 horsepower and confident acceleration, making commutes and road trips equally enjoyable.

Technology enhances both safety and convenience. The Panoramic View Monitor provides a 360-degree look around the vehicle, while Parking Assist with Automatic Braking helps avoid obstacles. Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert add peace of mind when changing lanes or backing out of tight spaces. Passengers can stay powered up with seven USB-C ports, and outdoor lovers will appreciate the available 1500-watt power outlets that make tailgating or camping easier than ever.

