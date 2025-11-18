Customers Can Now Buy the 2026 Toyota Corolla in Vacaville, California

VACAVILLE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospective shoppers looking for a stylish, efficient and smartly equipped sedan can choose the 2026 Toyota Corolla at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville.

Prospective buyers seeking a sophisticated sedan can now opt for the 2026 Toyota Corolla at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville!

Customers in Northern California now have access to the 2026 Toyota Corolla, as Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville announces the arrival of this highly anticipated model. A bold presence greets anyone approaching the sedan, as its sport mesh grille and athletic stance add a striking note to every drive. That low and wide profile isn't just for looks—it is designed to enhance stability at highway speeds and create a confident first impression on city streets.

Once inside, a calming atmosphere welcomes occupants with thoughtful placement of controls and supportive sculpted seating. Long commutes feel more relaxed thanks to the open layout, while shorter trips become more enjoyable with the ease of accessing climate controls, media functions and driver information without distraction. Those seeking an elevated appearance can opt for the available 18-inch alloy wheels, finished in a graphite tone that lends the Corolla a more expressive personality and accentuates its sleek body lines.

Music lovers can take advantage of the available JBL® Premium Audio system, which fills the cabin with rich sound through nine speakers, an 800-watt amplifier and a dedicated subwoofer. Whether used to energize a morning commute or create a soundtrack for a coastal drive, the system transforms everyday travel into an immersive experience. Standard LED headlights and Daytime Running Lights further refine the sedan's presence while improving visibility with bright, crisp illumination.

Drivers can select from gas or hybrid powertrains, each designed to deliver smooth performance. The hybrid model features available Electronic On-Demand AWD, which engages an electric motor at the rear to enhance traction in rain, light snow or on gravel patches. Three Drive Modes—Sport, Eco and Normal—allow tailoring of acceleration response to match changing road conditions, from winding backroads to fuel-conscious city cruising.

A range of advanced features improves technology access. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster brings key alerts and vehicle data into clear view, while the available 10.5-inch touchscreen acts as an intuitive command center for navigation, playlists and apps. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ simplify connection to smartphones, making streaming, messaging and calls more effortless. Additional USB-C ports throughout the cabin help keep various devices charged on long trips.

Safety receives comprehensive attention through Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes systems such as the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Automatic High Beams and Proactive Driving Assist. Standard Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert offer an extra level of awareness in busy parking lots or multi-lane traffic. Ten airbags, placed throughout the cabin, provide added protection for occupants in all seating positions.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville welcomes shoppers across the region to explore the 2026 Toyota Corolla at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687. Buyers can obtain additional details by calling 707-446-7000.

Media Contact: Gul Parpia, 707-446-7000, [email protected]

SOURCE Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville