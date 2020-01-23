Customers Inspire Hertz to Go the Extra Mile

"Our customers inspire us every day and we love the opportunity to go the extra mile for them," said Jayesh Patel, Senior Vice President of Hertz Brand. "We're excited to work with first-class football great Jerome "The Bus" Bettis to offer a unique and special experience in Miami for the Big Game. We know that the journey to get there is as important as the destination itself. This is just the beginning of celebrating with our customers as a thank you for all they do to inspire us."

The Hertz "Extra Mile" campaign first starts with the Big Game experience, followed by TV, digital and social advertising beginning in February. The advertising will celebrate the inspirational people who go the extra mile for their families, friends and communities like the dedicated soccer moms and dads who shuttle teams to the game, to those who give their time to help friends move. The campaign aims to spotlight the selfless acts that in turn inspire the Hertz team to go the extra mile to make their customers' journeys special.

"I worked hard to be at the top of my game, and I want to work with others who are #1 like Hertz," said Jerome Bettis, Senior. "My family and I have been loyal Hertz customers for years because of the great service we always receive from the Hertz team. I'm honored to partner with Hertz to kick off their "Extra Mile" campaign in football territory.

About the Hertz Big Game Sweepstakes

To enter the Hertz Big Game Sweepstakes, participants must be a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards member. For free enrollment and to enter the Big Game Sweepstakes, visit hertz.com/biggamesweeps.

Others wanting to participate in the festivities can win $300 towards their future Hertz rental by sharing the Hertz Big Game Instagram post to their story and tagging @hertz and liking @hertz Instagram page. One winner will be chosen each day between January 23rd and February 1st.

*Prize package includes transportation (bus ride or helicopter) to and from the game. Prize does not include tickets to the game.

About Hertz

Hertz, one of the most recognized brands in the world and currently ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by J.D. Power, has a long-standing legacy of providing a fast and easy experience designed to make every journey special. It starts with top-rated vehicles to fit every traveler's needs, delivered with a caring touch and personalized services including its award-winning Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, Ultimate Choice, Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR, Mobile Wi-Fi, and more. Beyond car rental, Hertz is one of the top 10 sellers of pre-owned vehicles in the U.S. with more than 80 Hertz Car Sales retail locations nationwide. Wherever and whenever you need to go, at Hertz, we're here to get you there. To learn more or reserve a vehicle, visit Hertz.com.

Hertz pioneered the car rental industry more than 100 years ago and today is owned by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. which includes Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands and fleet management leader Donlen Corporation.

