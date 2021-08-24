Customers rewarded in Pizza Hut stock buy the equivalent of 24 more personal pizzas per year

Over a two-year data study, Bumped automatically rewarded users in fractional shares of Pizza Hut stock (Ticker: YUM) when they made a purchase with the company. On average, customers who became owners of Pizza Hut spent 47% more , and visited 52% more monthly . Depending on your order, that's the equivalent of adding 24 personal pizzas to your dinner rotation over the course of a year.

"Taking market share directly from competitors is one of the best things brands can do for themselves" says David Nelsen, CEO & Founder of Bumped. "When your customer feels like they're a part of your story, and invested in the brand's success, they're far less likely to walk into a competitive pizza brand."

The Bumped pilot ran for two years and rewarded over 13,000 US consumers in fractional stock rewards when they spent at more than 80 brands. Users chose their favorite brand in each category to receive stock rewards from. Bumped managed the entirety of the pilot and results were not influenced by brand involvement.

The findings of the holistic Bumped pilot were researched and reported on by The Columbia School of Business, who released their independent study in February 2021.

Bumped is a tech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. The Bumped platform gives consumers the power to turn their everyday spending into free stock ownership, and their suite of tools helps businesses reward their customers in fractional shares of stock. Bumped believes that we all create the economy together, and we all should have the opportunity to benefit from it. Learn more and say hello at bumped.com .

