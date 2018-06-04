Customers save money and energy under progressive energy efficiency proposal from Ameren Missouri

"Customers are going to have new, meaningful ways to save money, enjoy more control over their energy use and positively impact the environment," said Michael Moehn, president of Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE). "Investing in energy efficiency is a key part in our transition to cleaner energy in a way that is cost-effective and environmentally responsible."

The current proposal under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act includes 26 programs with $285 million in rebates available for both residential and business customers. If approved by the PSC, the programs will run from 2019 to 2024.

"By expanding the program to six years, we're able to include a wider range of options, including 15 new programs," said Bill Davis, director of energy efficiency and renewables at Ameren Missouri. "There are savings opportunities for every home and business, including specific savings for limited-income customers and social service agencies."

Ameren Missouri's plan calls for investments of nearly $92 million per year for the next six years on electric energy efficiency. As a result, the program intends to save 2 billion kilowatt hours of energy, further reducing carbon emissions and taking the equivalent of nearly 319,000 cars off the road.

"The energy savings opportunities provided under the proposed program are an important component of Ameren Missouri's goal of reducing carbon emissions 80 percent by 2050," Moehn said.

There is still time to take part in current energy efficiency opportunities offered through Ameren Missouri. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyEfficiency.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 130,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this release not based on historical facts are considered "forward-looking" and, accordingly, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Although such forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. These statements include (without limitation) statements as to future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, and financial performance. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we are providing this cautionary statement to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The following factors, in addition to those discussed under Risk Factors in Ameren Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and elsewhere in this release and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations suggested in such forward-looking statements:

regulatory, judicial, or legislative actions, including changes in regulatory policies and ratemaking determinations and actions that change regulatory recovery mechanisms and the resulting impacts on our results of operations, financial position, and liquidity;

the effects of changes in federal, state, or local laws and other governmental actions, including monetary, fiscal, and energy policies;

the effects of changes in federal, state, or local tax laws, regulations, interpretations, or rates, amendments or technical corrections to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), and any challenges to the tax positions we have taken;

the effects on demand for our services resulting from technological advances, including advances in customer energy-efficiency and private generation sources, which generate electricity at the site of consumption and are becoming more cost-competitive;

the effectiveness of Ameren Missouri's customer energy-efficiency programs and the related revenues and performance incentives earned under its Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act programs;

our ability to align overall spending, both operating and capital, with frameworks established by our regulators and to recover these costs in a timely manner in our attempt to earn our allowed returns on equity;

business and economic conditions, including their impact on interest rates, collection of our receivable balances, and demand for our products;

the impact of weather conditions and other natural phenomena on us and our customers, including the impact of system outages;

the impact of current environmental regulations and new, more stringent, or changing requirements, including those related to CO 2 , other emissions and discharges, cooling water intake structures, CCR, and energy efficiency, that are enacted over time and that could limit or terminate the operation of certain of Ameren Missouri's energy centers, increase our costs or investment requirements, result in an impairment of our assets, cause us to sell our assets, reduce our customers' demand for electricity or natural gas, or otherwise have a negative financial effect;

, other emissions and discharges, cooling water intake structures, CCR, and energy efficiency, that are enacted over time and that could limit or terminate the operation of certain of Ameren Missouri's energy centers, increase our costs or investment requirements, result in an impairment of our assets, cause us to sell our assets, reduce our customers' demand for electricity or natural gas, or otherwise have a negative financial effect; the impact of negative opinions of us or our utility services that our customers, legislators, or regulators may have or develop, which could result from a variety of factors, including failures in system reliability, failure to implement our investment plans or protect sensitive customer information, increases in rates, or negative media coverage;

the inability of our counterparties to meet their obligations with respect to contracts, credit agreements, and financial instruments; and

the impact of cyber attacks, which could, among other things, result in the loss of operational control of energy centers and electric transmission and distribution systems and/or the loss of data, such as customer, employee, financial, and operating system information.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events.

