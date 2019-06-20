Customers use Pure1 Cloud-Based Management Platform to Run Self-Driving Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader that helps innovators build a better world with data, today announced significant customer momentum for Pure1®, an AI-driven, cloud-based infrastructure management and support platform from Pure Storage. Pure1 gives customers better visibility and self-driving storage in any environment. With Pure1, organizations spend less time managing infrastructure and more time on innovation.

"Other storage platforms force customers to engage in time-consuming management tasks, and we know our customers want to focus on what's really important -- improving their business and end-user experience," said Dan Decasper, General Manager of Pure1, Pure Storage. "The Pure1 platform delivers autonomous management of storage in traditional or hybrid architectures - right from a single cloud console."

Powered by Pure1 Meta™ Artificial Intelligence engine, this solution helps customers optimize and automate infrastructure, and serves customers with a variety of tools, including predictive support, AI-driven management, and full-stack analytics across multi-cloud environments.

Pure1 helps create cohesive management and support processes to enable easy, fast communication between customers, partners, and Pure staff with proactive 24/7 support. To reduce cost, Pure1 helps customers integrate applications in virtualization and cloud computing environments and effectively replaces dedicated storage management servers at each site where arrays are located.

Self-Driving

Automation is the future of modern infrastructure. Pure1 is an AI-driven infrastructure management tool built to be self-driving so customers can meet business goals without consuming limited resources. Pure1 helps proactively identify potential issues to solve problems before they occur, which saves customers time and hassle.

Through analysis of historical data, Pure1 constantly scans for known issues in an array and support tickets are automatically generated to notify the customer so that potential issues can be resolved before they cause problems. The self-driving nature of Pure1 also gives customers insight into performance and capacity growth, helps predict upgrade improvements, and optimizes resource utilization.

Since 1988, NTT DATA has played a significant role in establishing and advancing IT infrastructure. Headquartered in Tokyo with business operations in more than 50 countries and regions, NTT DATA provides a variety of professional services such as consulting, system development, business IT outsourcing and more. NTT DATA uses Pure1 to plan for performance and capacity growth and to solve problems before they happen.

"NTT DATA has benefited tremendously from the Pure1 support platform," said Yuji Chigita, Senior Manager, Digital Business Solution Division, NTT DATA. "Pure1 is able to proactively identify issues based on our past activity, alert our team if a problem is detected, and resolve it before it occurs. Self-driving storage puts us at ease knowing that any issues will be proactively resolved. Pure1's AI-driven management also allows us to run simulations so that we can gauge when and if our arrays will become low on capacity."

Full Stack

Too often, Virtual Machine (VM) Admins spend more time identifying issues than it takes to actually solve the problem. Pure1 VM Analytics gives customers a full view into the performance of their infrastructure and reduces the time needed to identify and fix infrastructure performance problems across storage and VMs, which allows customers to focus on service delivery rather than blind troubleshooting.

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is transforming the way goods are delivered across today's global oceanic supply chain. By combining innovative technology and best-in-class services, Navis provides software for more than 60 percent of the world's major ports. Navis' flagship product, the N4 Terminal Operating System, is used to automate equipment operations at port, track the movement of cargo, and manage multiple terminals through a single solution. Pure1 VMAnalytics helps Navis reduce time to resolution by quickly identifying where a problem has happened.

"The Navis N4 Terminal Operating System software is able to control the movement of a shipping container from the time it enters a port until it is dispatched on a ship, truck or train. After a ship leaves port we can track a ship and individual containers for more efficient offloading at their destination," said Jim Wild, Manager, R&D Infrastructure Operations - IT, Navis. "With Pure VMAnalytics we are able to introduce new releases or enhanced versions of our N4 product into the marketplace through performance tuning and consolidation of storage pools. The Pure devices have tripled the number of daily compiles and software builds over what we were able to complete on the previous vendor's devices."

Multi-cloud

When your data is stored in both the public cloud and on-prem it can be difficult to manage. With the combination of Pure's upcoming Cloud Block Store on AWS and traditional FlashArray on-premises, customers can embrace hybrid cloud architectures for their data. This hybrid architecture requires consistent visibility and management of data wherever it is stored, and Pure1 provides a global view of all snapshots using Snapshot Catalog, whether the target is FlashArray™, FlashBlade™, Cloud Block Store, or a third-party NFS or Simple Storage Service (S3) target. Purity CloudSnap™ maximizes the cloud's potential for backup storage with intelligent and efficient data transfer to and from the cloud.

Royal Bank of Canada is one of Canada's largest banks, and one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies. Royal Bank of Canada provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor services, and capital markets products and services on a global basis.

"We are excited to see what Pure1's manageability of cloud platforms like Cloud Block Store and CloudSnap new multi-cloud capability will offer," said Antonio Puccio Director of SAN storage, Royal Bank of Canada. "With cloud-based platforms like Pure1, it is easier for organizations to manage their storage infrastructures across hybrid cloud environments without having to invest in multiple vendors and tools."

To learn more about how Pure1 can make your organization innovate through intelligent insights, visit our website.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Analyst Recognition:

Gartner July 2018 Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays

IDC MarketScape for All-Flash Arrays

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, AIRI, CloudSnap, Evergreen, FlashArray, FlashBlade, FlashStack and Pure1 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

https://www.purestorage.com/

