Customizable Reva Cold Shelter Brings Adaptive Protection to Relief Operations

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REVA PROJECTS LLC, the international design studio and manufacturer of transitional architecture structures, offers a customizable shelter designed for arctic conditions.

REVA PROJECTS provides temporary shelters for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. The Reva Cold Shelter, designed by Max Borshchevskiy for REVA PROJECTS, can be configured to a variety of specifications. Each element of the structure's design allows for customization, including the size, interior components, exterior cover, footings, climate control system, plumbing connections, apertures, and electrical load.

Size and Components

The REVA PROJECTS team designed modules that can be installed individually or in multiples. Up to five modules can be jointly assembled on an average ground surface while more can be erected on level land. The quantity of modules selected determines the number of sleeping units inside. The structure may also be equipped with an optional kitchenette, in-unit shower, and toilet.

Exterior Covers

The shelter's exterior is shielded by marine-grade PVC vinyl known for its durability in extreme weather and moisture resistance. The flexible covers are offered in a variety of solid colors and camouflage prints. Antibacterial options are also available. The frame can even be fitted with a NH Co., Ltd. ballistic cover designed to shield the structure from 10.16mm bullets, commonly used for hunting, defense, and tactical purposes.

Environment and Footings

Elevating the Reva Cold Shelter is essential for thermal efficiency. In high-altitude climates, the structure must also be secured against uplifting winds. Responding to the different conditions in which these modules may be installed, there are four footing options: rock, sand, soil/clay, and ice.

HVAC and Plumbing

The Reva Cold Shelter supports add-on heating and air conditioning units, which service the entire interior, even in temperatures below –10°F/-23°C or above 100°F/38°C. Optional HEPA filtration modules and powered exhaust vents are available, while passive air vents come standard. The structure can also be connected to a plumbing system upon request.

Windows and Doors

Side windows are translucent, allowing natural light and passive heat gain while preserving occupant privacy. Front windows are transparent and custom-designed for tool-free installation. Optional rear facade windows are also available. Each window features a gap along its perimeter for the insulation and cover to ensure a waterproof seal. The front door can be detached from the shelter and used as a floatation device in case of flooding.

Electrical Load

Reva shelters can be powered by any international grid. A 60-amp distribution board brings in all the electrical inputs needed. This configuration features multiple 120- and 220-volt outlets that are GFCI-protected for added safety. The system can also be designed to work with 50-hertz, 280-volt power. The junction box is typically mounted on the outside of the shelter and is built to withstand the elements. All components are IP65 rated, meaning they are protected against dust and heavy rain. Inside the shelter, a single power channel runs along one side with USB power on the other side, allowing lights and other interior components to operate while occupants charge their electronic devices. Solar panels, generators, and battery systems are also available for sustainable off-grid power.

Media Contact:

Shanna Schmidt

732-425-2429

[email protected]

SOURCE REVA PROJECTS LLC