Customize Your Spartan Faster Thanks to Double XP With Purchase of Kellogg’s® Products For Halo Infinite

The release of Halo Infinite marks the long-awaited return of the Master Chief and Halo's beloved and groundbreaking multiplayer. Kellogg's is excited to partner with Halo as their player-first philosophy for the multiplayer experience lines up perfectly with the fan-centric approach to providing gamers the flavors they crave, when they crave it most. The partnership aims to celebrate gamers as they gear up for more intense matches, epic flag-caps, and game-winning plays on Xbox consoles and PC.

"With the return of one of gaming's most iconic franchises, we wanted to make sure fans were well-supplied for all their late-night battles," explained Zion Doran, Kellogg's Senior Director, Integrated Promotions & Partnerships. "It's time to go fight, Spartans, so grab a box of Cheez-It Grooves or Pop-Tarts, a can of Pringles, or a bag of Bear Naked granola with your Battle Rifles and we'll see you online."

From September 15-January 31, fans can purchase specially marked Halo Infinite packages of Pringles, Pop-Tarts, Cheez-It Grooves and Bear Naked products. To gain Double XP, fans can upload their receipts to https://www.kfr.com/HaloInfiniteDoubleXP within 30 days of purchase. The packaging is available at national retail and grocery stores.

Terms & Conditions: Halo Infinite Double XP League Promotion

Abbreviated Terms and Conditions. Begins 9/15/21 and ends 1/31/22. Open to legal residents of US & DC, 16+ and are members of KFR. Subject to complete terms. For participating products & complete terms, go to www.KFR.com/HaloInfiniteDoubleXP. Void where prohibited. 2XP requires Halo Infinite (available separately – for game release details see www.halowaypoint.com) and play on Xbox consoles requires Xbox Live Gold (membership sold separately). Limit 120 promotion codes per KFR member/account. Upload receipt by 3/2/22; redeem code by 3/31/22. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016. Microsoft is not a Sponsor of this offer. Halo Infinite - ESRB rated T (Teen): May contain content inappropriate for children. Visit www.esrb.org for rating information.

