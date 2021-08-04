Customized Premixes Market Size Is Projected to Reach $2.38 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.3% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global customized premixes market size is expected to reach USD 2.38 billion by 2028. according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is primarily driven by the growing demand for customized premixes owing to the increasing consumption of fortified beverages, especially energy drinks and sports drinks, among athletes worldwide. In addition to this, significant rise in the consumption of dietary supplements to contain the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, thereby propelling the market growth. Moreover, the fortification of dairy and bakery products is turning out as a major booster for the overall market growth.

Key Highlights of Customized Premixes Market

Based on nutrients , the vitamins-based nutrient segment dominated the customized premixes market and is predicted to do the same during the forecast period. Increasing the application scope of vitamin premixes including cereals, beverages, sports nutrition, and dairy products to augment the growth of this segment.

, segment dominated the customized premixes market and is predicted to do the same during the forecast period. including cereals, beverages, sports nutrition, and dairy products to augment the growth of this segment. By form , the powder-based premixes segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to lead the industry over the forecast period owing to a growing preference for powdered form of premixes over its liquid counterpart . It comes with cost-effectiveness, stability, and convenient packaging.

, segment accounted for the largest market share and is projected to lead the industry over the forecast period owing to a . It comes with cost-effectiveness, stability, and convenient packaging. In terms of function , the energy segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment and is expected to gain a dominant position during the forecast period. The consumption of fortified food provides higher energy required to ensure the essential function of the body and perform physical tasks.

, segment emerged as the fastest-growing segment and is expected to gain a dominant position during the forecast period. and perform physical tasks. The COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on several industries and at the same time positively driven the growth of few industries includes the development of functional foods. Consumers are looking to emphasize improving the immune system and health condition as a part of preventive healthcare.

Regional Developments

North America has dominated the global market for customized premix and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing health concerns, major technology-driven food processing techniques, and increasing R&D activities in the food & beverage sector are some of the key factors augmenting the market growth in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness substantial growth on account of the rising uptake of nutritional and healthy drinks among the younger generation in the region. In addition to this, increasing the consumption rate of nutritional supplements among the geriatric population is expected to push the market forward.

Competitive Outlook

Leading players have implemented several growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, joint ventures, and expansions to strengthen their position in the customized premixes market. The key players present in the market are Koninklijke DSM N.V., ADM Animal Nutrition, Pristine premixes, Glanbia plc, Vitablend Netherland B.V., Corbion N.V., Prinova Group LLC, Farbest Brands, SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG, Wright Enrichment Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Provimi Animal Nutrition India Pvt. Ltd., Utrix S.A.L, BI Nutraceuticals, and Piramal Group.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Food Manufacturer, Manufacturer, and Distributor of Nutrition Ingredients

Food Manufacturer, Manufacturer, and Distributor of Nutrition Ingredients Demand Side: Athletes, Sports Enthusiasts

Athletes, Sports Enthusiasts Regulatory Side: Food and Drug Administration

Polaris Market Research has segmented the customized premixes market report on the basis of nutrient, form, function, application, and region:

Customized Premixes, Nutrient Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Nucleotides

Nutraceuticals

Others

Customized Premixes, Form Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Powder

Liquid

Customized Premixes, Function Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Bone Health

Skin Health

Energy

Immunity

Digestion

Others

Customized Premixes, Application Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Nutrition Products

Others

Customized Premixes, Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia

Central & South America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

SOURCE Polaris Market Research