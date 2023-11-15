Customs Audit Market to grow by USD 3.61 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like DB Schenker, Baker Tilly International Ltd. and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

15 Nov, 2023, 13:47 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The customs audit market is estimated to grow by USD 3.61 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.44%. The customs audit market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer customs audit market are AP Moller Maersk AS, Baker Tilly International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., Bizsolindia, British Standards Institution, DB Schenker, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Farrow Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Kintetsu World Express Inc., KPMG International Ltd., Larkin Trade International, MBG Corporate Services, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Ryan LLC, Tiger Logistics, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc. 

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Customs Audit Market 2024-2028
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Customs Audit Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • Baker Tilly International Ltd. - The company offers a customs audit to add value to business operations and ensures that financial statements properly reflect business position and obtain the maximum number of benefits under current legislation of the jurisdiction.
  • DB Schenker - The company offers customs audit services that can help build regulatory compliance programs, speed up the supply chain, and identify opportunities to reduce duties and taxes.
  • Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - The company offers customs audits to deliver a systematic framework to multinational companies seeking greater transparency into trade data and compliance levels.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Based on Geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is North America. The US is the key contributor to the market in the region. In addition, a sustainable business model for logistics services providers in the region is being sought with the aim of adapting to evolving market conditions.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing demand for efficient supply chain
  • Key Trend - Emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosure
  • Major Challenges - Lack of standardization in the centralized customs audit system

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on Service, the market is classified into customs audit services and customs advisory services. The customs audit services segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In developed economies, for example, the US and the UK, growth in this segment has come to maturity. By contrast, emerging market opportunities in the APAC region offer significant business prospects to manufacturers of these products. 

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The microfinance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.86% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 166.95 billion. 

The foreign exchange market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.31% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 516.48 billion. 

Customs Audit Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.62

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Service

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Personal Finance Software Market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital solutions- Technavio

Personal Finance Software Market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital solutions- Technavio

In a recent Technavio report titled Personal Finance Software Market Analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa -...
Wi-Fi Hotspot Market growth is primarily driven by the increase in development of smart cities - Technavio

Wi-Fi Hotspot Market growth is primarily driven by the increase in development of smart cities - Technavio

In a recent Technavio report titled Wi-Fi Hotspot Market Analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa - US, Canada,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.