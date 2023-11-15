Customs Audit Market to grow by USD 3.61 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like DB Schenker, Baker Tilly International Ltd. and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The customs audit market is estimated to grow by USD 3.61 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.44%. The customs audit market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer customs audit market are AP Moller Maersk AS, Baker Tilly International Ltd., BDO International Ltd., Bizsolindia, British Standards Institution, DB Schenker, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Ernst and Young Global Ltd., Farrow Ltd., Grant Thornton International Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Kintetsu World Express Inc., KPMG International Ltd., Larkin Trade International, MBG Corporate Services, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Ryan LLC, Tiger Logistics, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Customs Audit Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

Baker Tilly International Ltd. - The company offers a customs audit to add value to business operations and ensures that financial statements properly reflect business position and obtain the maximum number of benefits under current legislation of the jurisdiction.

DB Schenker - The company offers customs audit services that can help build regulatory compliance programs, speed up the supply chain, and identify opportunities to reduce duties and taxes.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. - The company offers customs audits to deliver a systematic framework to multinational companies seeking greater transparency into trade data and compliance levels.

Based on Geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to market players is North America. The US is the key contributor to the market in the region. In addition, a sustainable business model for logistics services providers in the region is being sought with the aim of adapting to evolving market conditions.

Impactful driver- Increasing demand for efficient supply chain

Increasing demand for efficient supply chain Key Trend - Emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosure

- Emergence of new customs regulations like voluntary disclosure Major Challenges - Lack of standardization in the centralized customs audit system

Market Segmentation

Based on Service, the market is classified into customs audit services and customs advisory services. The customs audit services segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In developed economies, for example, the US and the UK, growth in this segment has come to maturity. By contrast, emerging market opportunities in the APAC region offer significant business prospects to manufacturers of these products.

Customs Audit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.44% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.62 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Service

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

