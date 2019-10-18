DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market report gives the thorough understanding of CLE by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Epidemiology

The total prevalent cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus were 327,569 in 2017 in 7MM.

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed and treatable patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Drug Chapters

This segment of the Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-II & III) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Market Outlook

The Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

The current market of CLE is majorly driven by the evidence-based approach with the use of Topical therapies (such as steroids, calcineurin Inhibitor, topical retinoid and other) and Systemic Therapies (such as antimalarial, immunosupressants, immunomodulators and others). The market is filled with antimalarial as first line and long-term agents with use of Hydroxychloroquine, Quinacrine, and Chloroquine. Immunosuppressive agents such as methotrexate (MTX), mycophenolate mofetil (MMF), Azathioprine and Immunomodulators such as Dapsone and others are second- and third-line treatment options. However, all these available therapies have many limitations and most of the therapies have some adverse effects.

Additionally, there is a lack of robust clinical trial data to support their use. So, there is a high urgent demand for novel therapies that can overcome the limitations of existing therapies. Although the recent decades are the renaissance for CLE as the research in lupus is being refined to facilitate diagnostic and research protocols. As per the publisher's estimates, the market size of CLE was found to be USD 485.27 million in 2017.

This market is further expected to grow during the forecasted period of 2019-2028 owing to the launch of upcoming therapies. Detailed chapters of the promising upcoming therapies including BIIB059 (Biogen), Etanercept (Pifzer), Filgotinib (Galapagos NV /Gilead Sciences), VIB7734 (Viela Bio), Delgocitinib (LEO Pharma), GS-9876 (Gilead Sciences), Secukinumab (Novartis), and Tofacitinib (Pfizer)are also provided in the report.

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE): Market Overview at a Glance



2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) in 2028

3. Disease Background and Overview: Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Signs and Symptoms

3.3. Classification of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

3.4. Etiology

3.5. Genetic Bases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

3.6. Pathogenesis

3.7. Diagnosis

3.7.1. Diagnosis criteria for the sub-types of CLE

3.7.2. Diagnosis Guidelines

3.7.3. S2k - European Dermatology Forum (EDF) Guideline on Diagnosis and Monitoring in Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

3.7.4. Differential Diagnosis

4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Total Prevalent cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus in 7MM

4.3. United States

4.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

4.3.2. Total Prevalent cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) in the US

4.3.3. Gender Specific cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) in the US

4.3.4. Diagnosed Cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) in the US

4.3.5. Type Specific cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) in the US

4.3.6. Severity Specific cases of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE) in the US

4.4. EU-5

4.5. Germany

4.6. France

4.7. Italy

4.8. Spain

4.9. United Kingdom

4.10. Japan

5. Treatment and Management of Cutaneous lupus erythematosus

5.1. S2k Guideline for Treatment of Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

5.2. Treatment Benefits Based on the Oxford Centre for Evidence-based Medicine Criteria

6. Unmet Needs

7. Emerging Drugs



7.1. Key Cross Competition

7.2. BIIB059: Biogen

7.2.1. Drug Description

7.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

7.2.3. Clinical Development

7.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

7.2.5. Product Profile

7.3. Etanercept: Pfizer

7.4. Filgotinib: Galapagos NV /Gilead Sciences

7.5. GS-9876: Gilead Sciences

7.10. Delgocitinib: LEO Pharma/ Japan Tobacco

7.11. VIB7734: VIELABIO

8. Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE): Market Analysis

9. Market Drivers

10. Market Barriers

11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned



Biogen

Pfizer

Galapagos NV /Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences

LEO Pharma/ Japan Tobacco

VIELABIO

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwhu97

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

