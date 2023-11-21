CUTENESS ALERT! Inflatable Christmas Critters for Holiday Fun

Gemmy Industries

21 Nov, 2023, 14:23 ET

Gemmy Airblown® Inflatable Christmas Characters Blow Up the Cute Factor

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decorate for Christmas with adorable critter characters from Gemmy! Walmart is your go-to shopping spot for family-friendly Chri­stmas inflatables that kids will love. Find these fun inflatables and more in-store and online at Walmart.

Puppy Power

Decorate for Christmas with adorable critter characters from Gemmy!
Available in three styles, dog lovers will howl over these 3.5-ft puppies decked out in Santa hats. Choose from a Playful Puppy wearing a colorful teal and red striped scarf, a Christmas Pug with a fancy red and white bow tie, and a Christmas Husky with bright blue eyes wearing a midnight blue scarf with starry polka dots.

Itty Bitty Land & Sea Inflatables

There's something for everyone with a menagerie of styles for animal lovers. Each of these 3.5-ft Christmas inflatables wears a Santa hat:

  • A sweet Orange Kitty with white accents and a green scarf is purr-fect for cat lovers.
  • Fresh off the farm, an inflatable Pink Piggy is styled with a red snout, red hooves, and curly pink tail.
  • Dino fans will roar over an aqua blue Stegosaurus with red spikes.
  • Cool as a cucumber and, like totally, in cruising mode, the Sea Turtle is styled with a green, patterned fabric.
  • Open wide! The inflatable Alligator, also styled with green-patterned fabric, holds a red snowflake ornament in his mouth.

Plush with Patterns

Caribou and cow enthusiasts are in for a good time with the Moose in Christmas Sweater and Highland Christmas Cow. Wearing a red Christmas sweater and green scarf, the wintry moose inflatable wears a plaid hat with fuzzy plush accents. The Scottish Highland cow is styled with long shaggy hair and a plaid scarf.

6-ft Inflatables with Socks

Last but not least, two eye-catching inflatables complete the critter collection: A Dalmatian Dog styled with red and green Christmas socks and a Christmas Llama wearing red and white polka dot socks with teal accents.

Find Gemmy Christmas critter inflatables in-store and online at Walmart.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

