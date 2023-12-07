Decorate for Christmas with Festive and Fun Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables

News provided by

Gemmy Industries

07 Dec, 2023, 13:58 ET

Discover Classic, Whimsical, and Animated Inflatables for Your Holiday Display

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From a towering Santa Claus to an adorable animated chipmunk, find the perfect Airblown® Inflatables for your home at Lowe's this season! Whether you're drawn to classic charm, whimsical fun, or amusing animation, Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables will deliver holiday joy.

Holiday Classics

Continue Reading
Decorate for Christmas with festive and fun Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables.
Decorate for Christmas with festive and fun Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables.

  • Santa: Standing an impressive 12-ft tall, Santa welcomes the Christmas season holding a green wrapped gift in one hand and a candy cane in the other.
  • Nutcracker: Also 12-ft tall, the Nutcracker is festive as can be, holding a giant candy cane and wearing green, red, white and gold.
  • Nativity: Embrace the meaning of Christmas with the Nativity scene, featuring Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus with a sweet lamb and camel.

Whimsical Fun

  • Santa and Reindeer in Car: Santa and his reindeer passenger ride in a red car complete with candy cane accents, peppermint wheels, a festive wreath, and a joyous decorated Christmas tree in the back.
  • Igloo Animals: Declare "There's Snow Place Like Home for the Holidays" with our charming animal scene where a polar bear, seal, and penguin lounge atop an icy igloo.
  • Yeti: The 9.5-ft tall Yeti is anything but scary, donning a cheerful grin and a red patterned scarf while holding a candy cane.

Delightful Animation

  • North Pole Airways: Complete with a spinning propeller, the Christmas-colored "North Pole Airways" airplane features pilot Santa waving from the window.
  • Pop Up Santa: A cheery Santa pops out of a red brick chimney, arms extended wide.
  • Nom Nom Chipmunk: Munching on an acorn while wearing a Santa hat and scarf, this adorable chipmunk is a great way to add humor to your holiday setup.
  • Pop Up Bear: Dressed like Santa, a cute polar bear pops out of a wintry blue jack-in-the-box with white snowflakes.

Find these Airblown® Inflatables and more in-store and online at Lowe's.

About Gemmy Industries
Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

Also from this source

Brand Matters: Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables are Unmatched in Quality and Creativity

Brand Matters: Gemmy Airblown® Inflatables are Unmatched in Quality and Creativity

Established in 1984, Gemmy has revolutionized seasonal décor and is dedicated to making homes festive for every special occasion. Gemmy's iconic...
Classic Christmas Character Inflatables Deliver Festive Vibes All Day Long

Classic Christmas Character Inflatables Deliver Festive Vibes All Day Long

Spread holiday cheer with a jolly array of classic Gemmy Christmas inflatables. Available in-store and online at Walmart, you'll find the perfect...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.