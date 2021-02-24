CutisCare Expands Its Medical Advisory Board And Welcomes Bob Bartlett, MD To Its Board

The company is excited to welcome a nationally recognized key opinion leader to its Medical Advisory Board with the inclusion of Dr. Bob Bartlett. Dr. Bartlett has 30+ years of clinical and corporate experience in the wound healing and healthcare industry. He currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer for Swift Medical and is the President of the Board for the Academy of physicians in Wound Healing.

Dr. Bartlett is a Magna cum Laude graduate of the University of South Alabama School of Medicine. He holds multiple certificates, including Certified Physician Executive, Certified Wound Specialist, and Hyperbaric Medicine. Educationally, he has trained more than 6,000 healthcare professionals in wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

"The addition of Dr. Bob Bartlett to CutisCare's Medical Advisory Board furthers our commitment to provide mentorship and education to providers. Ensuring that continued education, thought leadership, and the best practices in wound care are disseminated to our partners' providers," said Jim Patrick, CūtisCare Board Chairman and CEO.

About CutisCare

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CutisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, and hospital systems to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 60 years of combined management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CutisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds. To learn more about CutisCare, visit https://cutiscareusa.com/.

http://www.cutiscareusa.com/

Media Contact: Kelly Caceres, 9044460708, [email protected]

SOURCE CutisCare LLC

Related Links

cutiscareusa.com

