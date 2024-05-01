CūtisCare Launches Fourth Annual Hyperbaric Aware™ National Campaign To Elevate Awareness Of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has emerged as a vital treatment option for a wide range of medical conditions, including diabetes related chronic lower extremity wounds, late effects of radiation, & other non-healing or chronic wounds. Despite its proven efficacy, many individuals remain unaware of the benefits and potential life-changing impact of HBOT.

The Hyperbaric Aware™ National Campaign aims to bridge this gap by raising awareness about hyperbaric oxygen therapy and its numerous applications. Throughout the month of May, Hyperbaric Aware™ in collaboration with the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) and physician leaders, has resources available for both patients and physicians alike. Here you can find articles, latest research, and expert insight curated for physicians, patients, and the general public - designed to inform the public about the benefits of HBOT and promote greater understanding among healthcare professionals.

Resources will be shared on the Hyperbaric Aware website, HyperbaricAware.com , as well as social media channels through the month. Join Hyperbaric Aware™ this May as we celebrate the 4th annual Hyperbaric Aware™ National Campaign and embark on a journey to educate, inspire, and elevate awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy!

Help us spread the word this May about the many benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment!

About CūtisCare

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CūtisCare works with hospitals, academic medical centers, hospital systems, and physicians to design customized outpatient wound care and hyperbaric oxygen (HBOT) solutions. With more than 25 years of management experience, a commitment to research, and driven by ethics and a culture of compliance, CūtisCare collaborates with its partners to reach and heal people with chronic wounds.

