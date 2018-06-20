CutterCroix Expands into South Africa with National Glass Distribution

Last September, a team lead by Belinda Louw, Executive Director of National Glass Distribution, discovered CutterCroix's offerings at the Glass Build America trade show in Atlanta. They recognized that CutterCroix's GiddyUp and Customer Connect software could be extremely helpful for their customers who struggle managing their sales and job workflows and are constantly challenged to keep their customers in the loop.

"We were instantly impressed with CutterCroix's platform and excited about how they could help our customers. We desired a solution that was simple to install, use, and support. We were especially excited that CutterCroix was able to take their platform and white label it to meet our unique needs. The team did what they said they would do, which is rare, and I have thoroughly enjoyed the collaboration," said Louw. "We're getting great feedback from our customers that this is just what they need," continued Louw.

Jeff Wisniewski, CutterCroix's Chief Executive Officer, said "We are thrilled to be partnered with National Glass Distribution to bring our technology to contractors in South Africa. It was a pleasure to help implement Belinda's vision for her customers and to be the latest value-added product in National Glass Distribution's offerings that truly differentiate them as leaders in their space."

About National Glass Distributors

National Glass is the leading distributor in South Africa of glass, aluminum and related products for the window and door industry. They strive to offer a complete product range at market related prices while maintaining their status as a supplier of choice by delivering quality products on time, every time.

About CutterCroix

CutterCroix, LLC is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and has been helping customers identify and solve business problems since 2007 by adapting its software platform to each customer's workflow and process. Clients use GiddyUp, CustomerConnect, Canvasser and Show Floor for sales pipeline scheduling and job coordination, customer communications, door-to-door sales campaigning, and trade show management each impacting performance, productivity and profitability.

If you would like more information, please contact Donald Battista at CutterCroix, LLC at Don@CutterCroix.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cuttercroix-expands-into-south-africa-with-national-glass-distribution-300669461.html

SOURCE CutterCroix, LLC

Related Links

http://www.cuttercroix.com

