Cutting-Edge Endoscopic Spine Surgery Reduces Need for Post-Op Pain Medication

News provided by

NYU Langone Health

Sep 20, 2024, 13:45 ET

Decreased opioid medication use by 21 percent compared to other minimally-invasive spine surgical techniques

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An emerging type of minimally-invasive spine surgery reduces the use of pain medication in patients' recovery compared to those who undergo other less minimally-invasive spine surgery, which use larger incisions resulting in more post-operative pain, according to a study published in World Neurosurgery in September.

This retrospective study in 102 patients found that endoscopic spine surgery reduced the use of opioids by 21 percent right after surgery compared to other less minimally invasive lower back surgery. Moreover, the use of non-opioid pain medication was also reduced by 24 percent. This ultra-minimally-invasive surgery, called unilateral biportal endoscopic discectomy, is an endoscopic technique that requires only two small incisions for a camera and surgical tools to repair herniated discs in the lower back.

"This breakthrough technique is a game changer because it gives patients a better recovery with less pain and less need for narcotics and their related side-effects," said Charla Fischer, co-director of the Endoscopic Spine Surgery Program at NYU Langone Orthopedics and lead author on the study. "This is a highly-specialized area, and we are leading in the number of cases performed because we've seen the benefit this brings to our patients and their recovery."

While endoscopic spine surgery has shown early potential, until this study there was a lack of understanding how it compares in the use of pain medication to other minimally-invasive techniques. In the background of the opioid crisis, focused efforts to reduce opioid use after surgery continue, and these initial findings are promising in reducing patients' pain and need for narcotics. Future studies with larger sample sizes and prospective designs could further inform the long-term outcomes of endoscopic spine surgery compared to other minimally invasive spine surgical procedures.

The Endoscopic Spine Surgery Program, a part of NYU Langone's Spine Center, is one of only a few in the United States. The program leads the way in creating treatment guidelines that ensure the safe and responsible use of new endoscopic techniques for spine surgery while allowing surgeons to provide the highest quality of care and the best possible outcomes for NYU Langone patients.

Media Inquiries
Marlene Naanes
Phone: 646-754-5016
[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Langone Health

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

NYU Langone Performs First Fully Robotic Lung Transplant in the US

NYU Langone Performs First Fully Robotic Lung Transplant in the US

Surgeons at NYU Langone Health performed the first fully robotic lung transplant in the nation. The procedure marks a new milestone in surgical...
The World's First Whole-Eye & Partial-Face Transplant Recipient Achieves Remarkable Recovery, with Viable Eye One Year After Landmark Surgery

The World's First Whole-Eye & Partial-Face Transplant Recipient Achieves Remarkable Recovery, with Viable Eye One Year After Landmark Surgery

A surgical team at NYU Langone Health performed the world's first whole-eye and partial-face transplant in May 2023 for 46-year-old military veteran...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics