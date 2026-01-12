NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center Announces Upcoming Launch of Molecular Profiling Protocols to Monitor Cancer Treatments

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Molecular Oncology at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center will soon launch a new protocol for patients diagnosed with early-stage and advanced cancers, developing new protocols that monitor disease progression and match patients to the most effective therapies and clinical trials, while also tracking their response.

The research seeks to enhance genomic diagnostics to improve patient outcomes, inform future clinical practice, and accelerate the development and validation of novel assays and algorithmic diagnostics. This will include an observational study, titled "Serial Molecular Profiling and Monitoring of Human Cancer," in which patients enrolled in the study will be sequenced throughout their treatment journey in an effort to collect the longitudinal data critical to this research.

Through this study, regular molecular testing will become available to all patients being treated at the Perlmutter Cancer Center's Manhattan location for breast cancer and lung cancer, as well as genitourinary and gastrointestinal cancers. These options will eventually be made available to patients being treated for all types of cancer across all locations, including on Long Island and in Brooklyn.

Led by physician-scientists Shridar Ganesan, MD, PhD, and Kwok-Kin Wong, MD, PhD, the initiative seeks to transform how cancer is assessed, monitored, and treated. Dr. Ganesan, a medical oncologist, Professor of Medicine and director of the Center for Molecular Oncology, is recognized for his expertise in precision oncology and translational research. Dr. Wong, the Anne Murnick Cogan and David H. Cogan Professor of Oncology and director of scientific innovation at NYU Langone Health, is known for his pioneering work in cancer biology and therapeutics, which have led to significant advances in the field.

"The launch of clinical research led by observation protocols represents a significant milestone for our Center for Molecular Oncology," said Dr. Ganesan. "By combining the most advanced molecular diagnostics available with a multidisciplinary approach, we aim to provide patients with treatments that are uniquely tailored to the specific molecular characteristics of their cancer, with the ultimate aim of improving outcomes and reducing toxicity."

Dr. Wong emphasized the importance of the collaboration as part of the broader mission of Perlmutter Cancer Center and NYU Langone Health. "Our team is dedicated to not only uncovering novel insights into cancer at the genomic level but also transforming these insights into actionable steps that directly benefit patients. This initiative is a critical step in creating the new standard of care for cancer," said Dr. Wong.

The research is being supported through a multi-year strategic research collaboration with Tempus, a technology company advancing precision medicine through molecular diagnostics and practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. The collaboration also includes a series of subsequent studies focused on assay validation, biomarker discovery, biological modeling, real-world data analysis, and the development of AI-powered predictive algorithms.

The Center for Molecular Oncology's achievements further solidify Perlmutter Cancer Center as a leader in cancer research and care. Recognized as a National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Perlmutter Cancer Center remains committed to extending the boundaries of precision oncology and delivering innovative solutions to improve outcomes for cancer patients globally.

About NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Health is a fully integrated health system that consistently achieves the best patient outcomes through a rigorous focus on quality that has resulted in some of the lowest mortality rates in the nation. Vizient, Inc., has ranked NYU Langone No. 1 out of 118 comprehensive academic medical centers across the nation for four years in a row, and U.S. News & World Report recently ranked four of its clinical specialties No. 1 in the nation. NYU Langone offers a comprehensive range of medical services with one high standard of care across seven inpatient locations, its Perlmutter Cancer Center, and more than 320 outpatient locations in the New York area and Florida. The system also includes two tuition-free medical schools, in Manhattan and on Long Island, and a vast research enterprise.

Contact:

Ryan Dziuba

[email protected]

212-404-4131

SOURCE NYU Langone Health