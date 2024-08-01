Cutting-Edge Equipment, Truck, and Aircraft Sales Tools on Display at Sandhills Global Forum 2024 Event

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6th and 7th, the 2024 Sandhills Global Forum will offer fun, networking, and educational sessions for equipment and parts dealers, fleet owners and operators, auctioneers, and other professionals in construction, heavy machinery, agriculture, commercial trucking, and aviation. The event will take place in Lincoln, Nebraska, beginning with a golf scramble and reception on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sandhills Global Forum 2024

Motivational speaker, radio talk show co-host, and former college football coach Bill Busch will kick off day two with a presentation on "Navigating Life's 'Turnovers.'" Busch's 30-plus-year college football career includes recruiting, leading, and coaching stints at the University of Nebraska, Louisiana State University, Rutgers, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Utah State, the University of Utah, New Mexico State, and Northern Arizona. Seminars, one-on-one workshops, and industry roundtable discussions will round out Wednesday's events.

Workshop sessions will begin every 30 minutes. Topics include solutions and strategies for streamlining sales by offering point-of-sale financing, using multiple liquidation avenues for maximum ROI, obtaining real-time and future asset valuations to set the best prices for the current market, and optimizing buyer experiences with customized websites and digital marketing.

Attendees will also learn about Sandhills' international and niche market platforms, exclusive solutions for wholesale parts sales and heavy-haul shipping, and much more. The event will conclude with Sandhills Global campus tours and an evening reception.

Anyone wishing to attend the event should contact Sandhills Global or visit the registration page soon, as space is limited.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

