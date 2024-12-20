Cutting-Edge Laptops for Power and Productivity

Whether you need to power more productive work hours or seek inspiration for "you" time, ignite performance with these laptops powered by the Snapdragon X Series. Multi-day battery life, unmatched performance and on-device AI capabilities allow you to power through tasks – business or personal – uninterrupted. Unlock exceptionally fast processing power and experience game-changing speed, power efficiency, enhanced security and simple device management.

Discover tech solutions for both professional and personal use at Qualcomm.com/Snapdragon.

Streamline Creativity with a Smart Sidekick

Unlock the freedom of creativity with AI-powered performance on the ultra-slim Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x powered by Snapdragon X Elite. Dazzling 3K PureSight OLED display with 1,000 nits peak brightness and Comfort Edge Design are engineered for on-the-move creators. Built for next-gen AI experiences, it's not just smart – it's your creative sidekick that knows what you need before you do, streamlining tasks with leading on-device intelligence action. Amazingly slim and unexpectedly tough, find out how AI can match your A-game.

Take AI to New Heights

Push your AI experience to the next level with the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus powered by Snapdragon X Plus, built with a portable design backed by all-day battery life up to 15 hours. With groundbreaking on-device AI and powerful performance, it enables a faster and more efficient experience from virtually anywhere. It's easy on the eyes with Dell ComfortView Plus, a tall 16:10 aspect ratio for more vertical space and less scrolling, a hardware low blue light solution and vibrant details from the QHD+ resolution, 400-nit brightness level and Dolby Vision.

Level Up On-the-Go Creativity

Designed for tech-savvy freelancers and on-the-go leaders, the HP OmniBook X powered by Snapdragon X Plus is built with a sleek design and the perfect synergy of AI-enhanced power and mobility. It's sleek and versatile with multi-day battery life, taking productivity and creativity up a notch through style, function and mobility. Lightning-fast responsiveness provides top performance without sacrificing portability for work and play as you can stream up to 12 hours of video calls or binge 22 hours of your favorite shows.

Speed Up Productivity

Bringing intelligent AI solutions to your fingertips with features that effortlessly streamline settings, optimize your video experience and elevate communication, the Acer Swift 14 AI powered by Snapdragon X Elite delivers exceptional responsiveness with multi-day battery life. Peak performance with lightning-fast data speeds and responsiveness allows you to work efficiently and enables multitasking with ease. Bring work to life with a color-rich OLED display in a premium ultra-thin chassis with Copilot+, which helps boost productivity and security with on-device AI solutions.

