Cutting Edge Research from Integra Connect Will be Presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra Connect, the leading provider of technologies and services for value-based specialty care, today announced it has been selected to present three sessions focused on the real-world impact of treatment decisions on clinical outcomes and total cost of care at the 2019 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, which will take place May 31-June 4 in Chicago. The data that will be presented extends across multiple cancer types and areas of study, and utilizes Integra Connect's comprehensive oncology datasets, including clinical, financial, genomic and sociodemographic sources.

Integra Connect will present a poster session titled, "Genomic Testing and Treatment Landscape in Patients with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (aNSCLC)." This session will share research that underscores the underutilization of genomic testing, underutilization of targeted therapies, and off-label use of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICPi) among patients with aNSCLC.

Integra Connect will also present "Real World Data Analysis of Ovarian Cancer (OC) Maintenance Utilization Among Maintenance Eligible Patients," a study that uncovered maintenance therapy underutilization among Epithelial OC populations. Lastly, members of the Integra Connect Population Health Analytics team will join Dr. Adil Akhtar of Michigan Healthcare Professionals when he presents the poster titled, "A Community Oncology Palliative Program: Early Results for Cost and Quality Measures Within OCM Program Claims Data," that showcases the positive impact of palliative care programs on end-of-life care. All three studies leveraged Integra Connect's real-world oncology data to provide deeper insight into the impact of treatment decisions on clinical outcomes and total cost of care.

"Integra Connect draws from a wealth of data spanning clinical and financial sources to garner our unique insights and we look forward to sharing these latest findings with an audience of peers and colleagues," said Ash Malik, President, Integra Connect PrecisionQ Division. "Our mission is to help oncology care succeed, clinically and financially, with the emergence of value-based care, alternative payment models and precision medicine. By collaborating with our clients, we are able to uncover high-impact opportunities to improve patient care while maintaining sustainable cost savings."

In addition to the three abstracts accepted for poster presentations, two additional abstracts were accepted for online publication. The first, "Real World Duration of Maintenance Therapy in 2nd-line and Later Ovarian Cancer," highlights the positive impact of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor maintenance therapy on inducing a lasting remission or extending the time interval before progression for Epithelial OC patients. The second, "A Community Oncology End of Life Care Program: Results for Hospice Length of Stay Analysis," was also developed in collaboration with Dr. Adil Akhtar and analyzes the impact of reconsidering aggressive therapy in advanced stages of illness.

About Integra Connect

Integra Connect delivers a comprehensive, integrated suite of cloud-based technologies and services that enables specialty groups to thrive under value-based models and precision medicine. Connected by the IntegraCloud platform, the company's core applications span population health including care management; risk stratification and health outcomes analytics; registry and regulatory reporting; specialty-specific EHR; revenue cycle and risk management. Integra Connect partners with large community-based practice groups in the U.S. focused on oncology and urology, as well as with other key healthcare constituents, including emergency medical services firms, hospitalist groups and life sciences companies.

