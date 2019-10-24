Cutting-Edge Robotics and Entertainment Patent Portfolio Available for Sale

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank, a leading advisory firm specializing in the sale of intellectual property assets, is marketing for sale an extensive patent portfolio covering robotics and entertainment technology developed and commercialized by Anki, as well as supporting assets including trademarks. The assets are being offered by DSI Assignments, LLC, solely in its capacity as assignee for the benefit of creditors.

The technology supports three popular and widely adopted products developed by Anki, including Overdrive (autonomous cars controlled by a gamer's mobile phone via Overdrive app to create an intelligent battle racing system), Cozmo (an AI-powered robot that was the #1 best-selling toy on Amazon in 2016 and 2017), and Vector (a home robot for gadget lovers that recognizes people, takes pictures and provides answers to questions).

The opportunity affords a buyer an opportunity to acquire 45 issued utility patents and hundreds of additional patent assets, and the prospect of continuing to support products which generated more than $118 million in revenue for fiscal year 2018.

"A patent portfolio with broad claims to technology supporting revenue-generating devices such as Overdrive, Cozmo and Vector rarely comes to market in a situation such as this," remarked Geoffrey L. Berman, Senior Managing Director of DSI Assignments. Gabe Fried, CEO of Hilco Streambank, added, "We have seen a lot of interest from both buyers of patent portfolios as well as strategics looking to continue to support these devices."

Offers for some or all of the assets are due on November 21, 2019, although the seller will entertain offers received prior to that date.

Parties interested in the patent portfolio or learning more about the sale process should CLICK HERE or contact Hilco Streambank directly using the contact information provided below.

About DSI Assignments, LLC

DSI Assignments, LLC acts as a fiduciary for distressed businesses typically in non-bankruptcy situations. Our services span numerous roles including assignee for the benefit of creditors, receivers in state and federal court matters and trustee in creditor and liquidating trust matters. Our clients include business owners, venture funds, private-equity investors, corporate boards and situations where secured creditors have declared default of loans to distressed borrowers. For over 40 years, DSI Assignments, LLC and its sole member, Development Specialists, Inc. has been guided by a single objective: maximizing value for all stakeholders. With our highly skilled and diverse team of professionals, offices in the U.S. and international affiliates, and an unparalleled range of experience, DSI not only achieves that objective, but has also built a solid reputation as an industry leader.

About Hilco Streambank

Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Having completed numerous transactions including sales in publicly reported Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases, private transactions, and online sales through IPv4.Global, Hilco Streambank has established itself as the premier intermediary in the consumer brand, internet, technology and telecom communities. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Global, the world's leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition and disposition, real estate and strategic capital equity investments.

