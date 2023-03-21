Cutting Through the Noise: Technician Find Shares Tips on Grabbing a Tech's Attention Online

Chris Jones, editor of Ratchet+Wrench and host of Ratchet+Wrench Radio features guest Christopher T. Lawson, Founder and CEO of Technician Find for a discussion on unique approaches for finding automotive technicians in today's extremely competitive market.

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technician Find Founder and CEO Christopher T. Lawson, joined Chris Jones on the Ratchet + Wrench Radio Podcast to talk about grabbing the attention of good automotive technicians in today's fast-paced digital world. For independent auto repair shops searching for qualified technicians, this can be a particularly challenging and frustrating chore. However, Technician Find, a leading agency that helps auto repair shops find qualified technicians through digital ad campaigns, has cracked the code on how to cut through the noise and get a tech's attention.

Chris Lawson from Technician Find joins Chris Jones on the Ratchet + Wrench Radio Podcast

In the episode, Technician Find's Chris Lawson shared his expertise on how shops can change their hiring narrative and write effective job ads that attract the right candidates. Lawson also discussed how Technician Find's clients have successfully used the agency's services to find and land good techs.

One key takeaway from the episode was the importance of telling a story in job ads that will attract and resonate with potential candidates. According to Lawson, most help wanted ads for automotive technicians on job boards fail because they focus on the shop's needs rather than the candidate's wants and desires. By flipping the narrative and highlighting what's important to technicians, shops can stand out from the crowd and attract the right candidates.

Another tip shared by Lawson was to make job ads scannable and easy to apply to. With techs bombarded with online job postings, it's important to make the application process as easy and straightforward as possible. Additionally, creating a "deep bench" of candidates by continuously networking and staying in touch with potential hires can help shops avoid the stress of last-minute hiring.

Lawson also shared insights on how to run a successful passive hiring campaign and the common mistakes shop owners make when writing job ads. He recommended resources such as "Copywriting Secrets" by Jim Edwards and "Building a Story Brand" by Donald Miller to help shop owners improve their job ad writing skills.

For auto repair shop owners struggling to find qualified technicians, Technician Find's expertise and services can provide a time and money saving solution. By following the tips and strategies shared by Lawson, shops can cut through the noise and grab a tech's attention online so they can hire high-quality employees faster.

To listen to the full podcast episode, visit this link: Write Ads That Make Technicians Respond [PODCAST]

About Technician Find

Technician Find was founded by Christopher T. Lawson in 2018. Technician Find provides mechanic for hire and technicians for hire sourcing services for auto and truck repair shops nationwide. Services provided by TechnicianFind.com include ad copywriting, on-demand technician recruitment courses and coaching, geotargeted ad placement, and much more. Visit www.technicianfind.com for more information.

About Ratchet + Wrench Radio Podcast

Produced and Hosted by Chris Jones, this is the official podcast of Ratchet+Wrench, providing strategies and inspiration for auto care success. Visit https://ratchetandwrench.libsyn.com/podcast

Contact:

Chris Lawson

310-387-7323

[email protected]

SOURCE Technician Find