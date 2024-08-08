Cv International Debuts Battle-Tested, Nitrogen Deployment Packs

Cvi Debuts Nitrogen Deployment Servicing Packs at NGAUS Post this

Nitrogen Deployment Servicing Pack — KIT #1 includes the NDSK-2 (Nitrogen Deployment Servicing Kit with Booster), the CFK-1 (Contained Fill Kit), and the NBSS-3 (Nitrogen Backpack Servicing System). Kit #2 is comprised of the NDSK-1 (which includes the NBSS-3) and the CFK-1. "Aligning with the demands of today's modern military, these CE Approved component packs provide an easily deployable, battle-tested, and agile solution for nitrogen servicing requirements," said Dan Warden, CEO of Cv International.

Key Features of the Nitrogen Deployment Servicing Packs:

NDSK-1/NDSK-2 (Nitrogen Deployment Sustainment Kit): Portable and efficient kits designed for quick and reliable, high and low nitrogen servicing.





Portable and efficient kits designed for quick and reliable, high and low nitrogen servicing. CFK-1 (Contained Fill Kit): Ensures safe and contamination-free nitrogen filling.





Ensures safe and contamination-free nitrogen filling. NBSS-3 (Nitrogen Backpack Servicing System): Lightweight and ergonomically designed for mobility and ease of use in various operational environments.





Lightweight and ergonomically designed for mobility and ease of use in various operational environments. CE Standard Approved

In addition to the Nitrogen Deployment Servicing Pack, Cvi is well known for its aviation ground support ISO maintenance stands. Cv International offers a modular maintenance stand set, available in either all-steel or a combination of steel and aluminum construction. Our design ensures a highly mobile, lightweight, and durable platform. Cvi Maintenance Stands are engineered to meet or exceed all safety standards and come equipped with swivel casters, vertical lift jacks, articulating stairs, and DimpleDeck, non-slip tread decking.

Cv International will be showcasing these innovative products at the National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS) Trade Show, from August 23-26, 2024, in Detroit, MI. Attendees are invited to visit us in booth 2035 to see live demonstrations and learn more about how our solutions can support their missions.

George Darcy

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

541-480-1716

About Cv International:

Cv International delivers innovative solutions to a global customer base. Focused on solutions to challenges in Wind Energy, Hydro Electric, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Nitrogen and LOX Sampling, Cv International products include nitrogen generators and servicing products, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers and aircraft maintenance stands.

Cv International is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) headquartered in Bend, Oregon. https://cvintl.com/

SOURCE Cv International