Cv International, Introduces Nitro-Lite™ to their WindSuite, A Turn‑Key Nitrogen Servicing Platform for Wind Turbines

BEND, Ore., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cv International has introduced Nitro-Lite™ Nitrogen Generator to their WindSuite™, a fully integrated nitrogen servicing solution designed to improve efficiency, safety, and cost control for wind turbine maintenance operations.

WindSuite™ combines on-site nitrogen generation, high-pressure boosting, safe cylinder filling, and a portable turbine servicing kit into a single system that allows wind technicians to generate, boost, bottle, and service nitrogen directly at the wind farm. By eliminating the need for delivered nitrogen cylinders, operators can reduce downtime, simplify logistics, and lower operating costs.

Trusted by major industry operators including Siemens Energy, Vestas American Wind Technology, and Clearway Energy, Cv International's nitrogen systems are engineered specifically for the demanding environments of modern wind farms.

At the center of the platform is the new Nitro-Lite™, Cv International's compact nitrogen generator designed for wind turbine servicing. Nitro-Lite produces 99% purity nitrogen on-site at 5–10 SCFM and up to 160 PSI, ensuring technicians have a reliable supply of nitrogen without waiting for outside deliveries.

When paired with the WindSuite booster system, operators can refill high-pressure service cylinders to 4,500 psig in under 15 minutes, enabling crews to service turbines faster and move efficiently across wind farms. Cv International designed Nitro-Lite to make on-site nitrogen generation accessible to a wide range of wind operators.

"Many wind operators assume nitrogen generation systems are large capital investments," said Scott Metko, Executive Director of Commercial Sales at Cv International. "With Nitro-Lite priced at under $50,000, operators can begin producing their own nitrogen on-site and quickly eliminate the recurring cost and delays associated with delivered cylinders. When combined with the full WindSuite platform, it becomes a complete servicing solution that improves safety, increases uptime, and pays for itself quickly."

Metko noted that Cv International also offers financing through Cvi Capital, allowing operators to deploy WindSuite with minimal upfront investment.

WindSuite™ Product highlights

Nitro-Lite: Stationary nitrogen generator engineered for continuous duty.

Stationary nitrogen generator engineered for continuous duty. Booster: High‑pressure boosting system that delivers rapid nitrogen fills.

High‑pressure boosting system that delivers rapid nitrogen fills. CFS-1: Containment Fill Station An explosion‑proof fill station.

Containment Fill Station An explosion‑proof fill station. WindKit: A technician‑ready nitrogen servicing kit

By enabling on-site nitrogen generation, WindSuite helps operators reduce delivery truck traffic, lower emissions, and maintain turbine performance with greater operational independence.

To learn more about WindSuite™, request a demo, or explore Cvi Capital financing options, visit: cvintl.com or contact Scott Metko, [email protected]

About Cv International:

For over 40 years, Cv International has been a leader in delivering aviation GSE, high-performance nitrogen systems, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, and various maintenance solutions for industries such as Wind Energy, Aviation, Hydro Electric, and Oil & Gas. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Cv International is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) committed to innovation and sustainability. Visit us at Cvintl.com

