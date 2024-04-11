Cv International Receives CE Certification for Six Nitrogen Servicing Products

BEND, Ore., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cv International (Cvi), a leading provider of nitrogen generation and servicing solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved CE certification for six of its nitrogen servicing products. This certification is a testament to Cvi's commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable solutions to its customers across the globe.

The CE mark confirms that Cvi's products meet the high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements of the European Economic Area (EEA). This not only opens up new markets within Europe but also reassures all of Cvi's clients of the company's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in product safety and performance.

Key Highlights:

The CE mark signifies that Cvi's products meet the stringent safety, health, and environmental protection standards required in the European Economic Area (EEA). Diverse Product Range: The certified products include high and low pressure mobile nitrogen delivery sustainment kits (NDSK-I, NDSK-II), nitrogen delivery backpacks (NBSS-3, NBK-4, NBK-5) and the wind turbine servicing kit (WindKit). This collection caters to various industries including aviation, automotive, manufacturing and energy sectors.

"Receiving the CE certification for our nitrogen servicing products is a significant milestone for Cv International," said Dan Warden, CEO of Cv International. "It reflects our continuous effort to not only meet but exceed industry standards, providing our clients with products that are not only innovative but also safe and reliable."

With this latest certification, Cvi is poised to extend its presence in the European market, introducing its innovative nitrogen servicing solutions, including Cvi's WindKit, wind turbine nitrogen servicing unit, to a wider audience. This expansion not only enables us to serve more customers but also empowers them to enhance operational efficiency and uphold international safety standards with our cutting-edge technology. For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

About Cv International:

Cv International delivers innovative solutions to a global customer base. Focused on solutions to challenges in Wind Energy, Hydro Electric, Oil & Gas, Aviation and Nitrogen and Breathing Air, Cv International products include nitrogen generators, contaminated fuel detectors, cryogenic samplers, aircraft maintenance stands and radar towers. Cv International is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Bend, Oregon. https://cvintl.com

